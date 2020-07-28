Award shows can be fun and all, but not when one of your favorite series doesn't get the recognition you think it deserves. After two groundbreaking seasons, FX's Pose still didn't manage to snag all the Emmy nominations fans hoped for. The tweets about Pose's 2020 Emmy snub prove audiences are not thrilled about the lack of nominations.

Set in the 1980s, Pose is an American drama series that demonstrates the contrasts between the gritty and glamorous parts of New York life. It most deeply explores the African-American and Latinx LGBTQ+ underground ball scene, and has been praised for being equally fierce and fun as it is smart, political, and inclusive.

"I'm so proud that Pose and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series-regular actors ever in an American television production," creator Ryan Murphy said when the series was announced. "The first season of Pose will feature 50-plus LGBTQ characters — a record in American television history."

The groundbreaking series received several award nominations for Season 1, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama and Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama for series lead Billy Porter. When the 2019 Emmys came around, Pose snagged a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series and Porter walked away with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

After a highly praised Season 1, Pose managed to outdo itself in Season 2; it draw larger audiences, earned better reviews from fans and critics, and secured a third season renewal. Nonetheless, the only major 2020 Emmy nomination for Pose went to Billy Porter for the Best Actor in a Drama Series category. Pose wasn't nominated for the overall Outstanding Drama Series award, and fans were clearly surprised.

Not only were fans surprised the series wasn't nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category, they also had qualms that Porter was the only cast member who received an Emmy nom. None of the women in the series were recognized in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, and that snub did not go unnoticed.

Although Pose won't be receiving an overall Emmy award this year, Pose fans are still holding out hope Porter will represent the show with a win on the big night. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, Sept 20, at 8 p.m. ET.