Following a deadly shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday, March 15, Twitter users have taken to their accounts to send out prayers and condolences to those affected. There's been an overwhelming number of supportive tweets, but this Twitter thread is really something. These tweets about #PeacefulMosques celebrate the Muslim community and the beautiful experiences people have had at mosques.

The thread apparently stems from the news coverage of the March 15 shooting, in which 49 people were reportedly killed and more than a dozen others were injured. According to multiple reports, an attacker entered two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, letting off a flurry of bullets in what has been described as a terrorist attack and "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence." Some reports have apparently described the mosques as "peaceful," which is something some Twitter users have taken issue with because, well, they're places of worship. Of course they're peaceful.

Taking aim at those reports, video game developer Rami Ismail tweeted a challenge to Muslims, writing, "Hey muslims, tell me something painfully mundane and common at your mosque, whether you visit it five times a day or one time a year."

He kicked off the thread with his own experience, writing:

We used to have this 5-ish year old kid that would always run in front of everyone during prayer, and when he grew old enough to realize that was improper he stopped doing that and I actually kinda missed him messing up my prayer.

While it may have started as commentary about how the news was covered, what it ended up doing was sharing with the world the beautiful and touching moments people have experienced at their community's mosque. The reflections only got more magical from there.

While a lot of the comments were touching or meaningful, though, some were... not. Hey, awkward and banal can have its own meaning, though. What's a community event without someone doing a lousy parking job?

Outside the Muslim community, other notable figures have weighed in and expressed their support for the victims, including President Barack Obama, who wrote:

Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms.

President Donald Trump also tweeted some kind words, offering his "warmest sympathy and best wishes" to New Zealand, writing:

My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!

Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on President Trump's tweet, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

With a round of potential suspects in police custody, it seems like now is the time for healing and moving forward, and there's honestly no better way to do that than with some support, if you ask me. If you're interested in doing more than just offering condolences through social media, check out these ways you can help victims of the Christchurch shooting, because any little bit counts in these times.