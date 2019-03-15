On Friday, March 15, the world was struck by another terrible mass shooting, when a gunman reportedly opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The attack reportedly left at least 49 people dead. In the aftermath, world leaders, civilians, and communities around the world are grieving and sharing their horror. On that list of those appalled to hear the news is President Barack Obama, whose tweet about the Christchurch mosque shootings is sharing his grief, his condolences, and his call to action.

The attacks took place at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque, both in Christchurch, and were first reported around 1:40 p.m. local time, per The New York Times. The attacks came during the midday Friday prayer, when the mosques would be busy. At least 41 people were reportedly killed at Al Noor Mosque, and seven at Linwood Mosque, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush told the Times, and at least 48 others, including children, are being treated for injuries. In the aftermath, officials urged community members to stay indoors and avoid attending mosques anywhere in New Zealand on Friday, with Bush asking mosques to "close [their] doors" until they hear from authorities.

In a press conference, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the attack "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence," and reaffirmed that New Zealand stood with its Muslim community, noting that it was possible that those killed may have been migrants or even refugees. "They have chosen to make new Zealand their home and it is their home," she said. "They are us."

Around the world, many others joined her in supporting both New Zealand and the Muslim community, internationally as well as within the country. In his tweet, the former U.S. president affirmed his support, sending his "condolences" and calling on the world to "stand against hatred in all its forms." He wrote in full,

Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms.

His message was echoed by other American politicians, including President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who shared their own heartbreak at the attack, with many speaking out to condemn Islamophobia or to pledge support to New Zealand.

More to come...