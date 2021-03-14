This is unconfirmed, but I have a strong hunch that, at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, when Noah Cyrus debuted her 2021 Grammys dress, the entire nation collectively gasped... and maybe chuckled a little bit. And these tweets about Cyrus' Grammys look are all the proof you need. Of course, Cyrus absolutely stunned, looking gorgeous as ever. Needless to say, Twitter is aflame with praise and endless lighthearted jokes that Cyrus' dress looks a biiiiiiiit like some common household items.

On March 14, 2021, Cyrus, nominated for Best New Artist, slayed the carpet within seconds of walking it in a billowing, sculptural, comforter-esque Schiaparelli Couture gown. The voluminous gown is off-white in color, All in all, it looks like Cyrus is surrounded by a glowing light like the angel she is. Once they caught wind of the look, Twitter users were quick to comment on the look. Some fan-girled. Some were locked and loaded with memes. All were positively blown away. (I mean, it is Schiaparelli, after all.)

More to come...