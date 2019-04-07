If you're as big a fan of Beyoncé as I am, you've probably heard a thing or two about the Queen's Netflix special that's reportedly in the works, called Homecoming. Not many details have been released, but as you would probably imagine, I am excited beyond belief. However, it looks like I'm not alone. If you haven't already seen these tweets about Netflix's Homecoming Beyoncé documentary show that everyone is hella excited for the new film.

On the morning of Sunday, April 7, something totally ground-breaking happened for those who consider themselves part of Beyoncé's fanbase, which — you probably know — is mostly widely known as the Beehive.

Netflix tweeted out a post with an all-yellow background that said "Homecoming" in large Roman-style font. It also included a release date at the bottom that read April 17. Other than that, there was no additional information, and to someone who isn't a hardcore Bey fan, it probably would have seemed somewhat eerie. But if you're a fan of the R&B-pop-hip-hop goddess, you know better than anyone that it's actually a sign for a Beyoncé Netflix special. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it's a theory that I'm definitely behind.

More to come...