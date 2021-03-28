Have you been feeling nostalgic for Big Time Rush? Well, now you can watch it whenever you want. The beloved Nickelodeon show finally dropped on one of the biggest streaming services out there, and these tweets about Netflix adding Big Time Rush will have you singing.

The original series, which ran from 2009 to 2013, followed four best friends who move from the Midwest to Los Angeles in hopes of making it big as a boy band. From there, the guys realized that pop stardom doesn't come easily, and found themselves navigating the wild new world of Hollywood with plenty of hilarious antics along the way. The show became a hit after it premiered in 2009, leading to four seasons and a 2012 TV movie appropriately titled Big Time Movie.

To make things even better, Big Time Rush actually used to be a band IRL, with stars Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos Pena Jr. releasing three studio albums before ultimately parting ways in 2014, a year after the show ended. All these years later, so many of their songs hold up as legit bops, and the show has plenty of quirky humor bound to attract new viewers and remind returning fans of the good old days.

There's clearly still a lot of love out there for Big Time Rush — look no further than the social media celebration that occurred as soon as the show hit Netflix on Friday, March 26.

But this isn't the only Big Time Rush treat fans have enjoyed over the past year. In June 2020, the band reunited for a virtual performance of their hit song "Worldwide," which originally appeared on their 2010 debut album, BTR. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, each member performed remotely from their separate homes in Hawaii, California, and Nevada.

"These challenging times around the world have made us want to connect with all of you so much. They have also made us want to stay connected with each other," the band wrote in a June 16 Instagram post, adding, "We are sending love to all of your WORLDWIDE ... We'll be thinking about you."