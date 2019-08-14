These Tweets About Nars' New Lipstick Ad Are Hilarious & So NSFW

There's nothing I love more than a good dirty joke, at 28 years old I have about the same sense of humor as a young, prepubescent boy (no shade, guys). So you can imagine how hard I LOLed when I saw the Instagram comments and tweets about Nars' new lipstick collection.

When debuting its new After Hours Collection; a reintroduction of the brands' 12 original lipstick shades, Nars did so with advertising videos that were — ahem, a bit NSFW. I'm not kidding, you wouldn't want your boss walking past your desk while scrolling through Nars' recent Instagram posts.

The advertising videos that I'm speaking of feature various lipsticks shades from the After Hours collection that look like a certain male body part (when it's "soft"), and then solidifying into actual lipstick bullets. Basically, it's showing flaccid penises getting an erection and turning into rock-hard lipstick bullets.

And before you go and declare that Nars' followers need to get their heads out of the gutter, it's the Instagram captions and the brand's responses to followers' comments that confirm that Nars intentionally designed the videos to be a bit risque.

The first Instagram video that the brand posted promoting the re-introduction of their 12 original lipsticks features the shade "Honolulu Honey" accompanied by the caption "Late nights. Latest obsessions. Welcome to #NARSAFTERHOURS. Tonight’s special: Honolulu Honey. A nude so intoxicating, you won’t know how you lived without it." So I think it goes without saying that the brand is referring to a different kind of nude that's more than just the satin, natural beige color of the lipstick.

Nars went on to post similar videos promoting two more shades; "Morocco," a warm cinnamon, and "Heat Wave," a bright orange-red. And that's when the brand's followers really picked up on the suggestive posts as the second post clocked in over 4,500 comments.

While some followers expressed their adoration for the hues themselves, others commented on the hilarity of the videos. "Y'all know exactly what y'all were doing 😂😂😂" commented one user. "I scrolled past this on Twitter and my boyfriend asked me if I was looking at nudes! 😂😂😂 I said yes!!" commented another.

And Nars even shamelessly replied to some comments to join in on the fun, lighthearted banter. "Oh. You guys created a series of these. 😳" said one user, to which Nars replied "Guilty as charged 💋."

While most people did paid attention to the actual shades, and others found the salacious content quite funny, there were still some Instagram and Twitter followers that failed to find the humor in the content. "This advertising makes my skin crawl 😭" commented one follower on Instagram.

As for the unhappy Tweets about the new advertising videos went, Twitter users really went in. "This makes me want to buy one, said no one ever. Gross," wrote one Twitter follower. "I just had a few words with a man defending my use of lipstick and now this. Who the hell would find this ad appealing and rush out to buy it. I thought Nars was classier than this," said another.

Regardless of your views of Nars' After Hours Collection videos, the real question is, have you really made an impact in the Twitter world if Chrissy Teigen doesn't Tweet about it? Nope. "honestly in love with this color and now I must have it to soften my boner," said the queen of Twitter in response to Nars' video featuring the "Morocco" shade.

Suggestive videos and captions aside, let's not forget about the lipsticks themselves. Each of the 12 shades retail for $26, come in matte and satin finishes, and are available exclusively in-stores and online at Nars.com.

As racy as these posts may be, provocation is not exactly virgin territory for the makeup brand (no pun intended). In fact, Nars even has a line of blushes that include the shades "Orgasm," a peachy pink with golden shimmer, and "Deep Throat," a soft pink with golden sheen. Needless to say, the brand is really not afraid to grab life (and the beauty industry) by the proverbial balls and slay the suggestive name game.