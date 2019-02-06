It's that time of the year again, folks. To some, a new year might mean New Year's resolutions, but in the game of politics, January marks the annual State of the Union address. With all that's been happening over the past few months, President Donald Trump certainly had a few things to discuss while at the podium, but not everyone appeared to enjoy it. However, clearly Twitter is, because these tweets about Nancy Pelosi's reaction at the 2019 State of the Union can't hold back on the humor. The shade queen strikes again.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, President Donald Trump appeared on Capitol Hill to deliver his 2019 State of the Union address in which he laid out his plans for his third year as president. Leading up to the address, there'd been quite a bit of chaos surrounding United States politics, particularly the government shutdown that lasted over a month, from Dec. 22, 2018 to Jan. 25. Needless to say, there's been tension between President Trump and Congress members for a while, so that's why Pelosi's reaction to Trump's speech was so priceless.

During Trump's address, Pelosi started off cordially enough by clapping, standing, and nodding. However, there were a few times that Pelosi couldn't keep her emotions in check, particularly in regards to her shaking her head when Trump claimed the United States was "united," and her open laugh when he brought up the Mueller investigation.

During the address, Twitter immediately started calling the house speaker out for her candor. The memes did not disappoint.

At this point, House Speaker Pelosi might as well be deemed the 2019 empress of shade. Just when we thought nothing could beat her reaction to Trump's 2018 State of the Union, in which she stared straight ahead with zero smile on her face, it looks like she's one-upped herself. If there was ever an example of not having it, Pelosi would be the dictionary definition.

In addition to her State of the Union reaction, the Democratic leader hasn't been shy about letting her feelings towards Trump known, especially since she and the president have been battling it out over the past few weeks. Throughout his presidency, Trump has been persistent on receiving funding for a $5 billion border wall between the United States and Mexico. So, on Dec. 11, 2018, Trump sat down with Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Vice President Mike Pence to discuss the border wall, and Trump threatened to shut down the government if his demands weren't met.

However, it was Pelosi leaving the White House that sparked reactions across social media. Following the meeting (and clashing with Trump), Pelosi delivered the ultimate mic-drop when she slipped on a pair of sunglasses and marched out of the White House with a coy smile on her face.

Truth be told, I don't blame Pelosi for wearing her feelings on her sleeve. After all, she's one of the main political figures who've had to handle the partial government shutdown, which officially was the longest running shutdown in the history of the United States. Talk about pressure. Plus, while hearing President Trump speak to the current state of the United States and his plans for 2019, she might be feeling a bit stressed out at the moment.

Another year, another State of the Union address. Even though 2019 might have started with a government shutdown, let's hope things pick up over the next few months. In the meantime, Speaker Pelosi, feel free to take a deserved vacation very soon.