Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) went up against Democrat Amy McGrath in the Kentucky Senate race in the 2020 general election, and as the polls came to a close, people took to Twitter to talk about it. Just after 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, the race was called, and some weren't happy about the results. Mitch McConnell won re-election in Kentucky, meaning McGrath failed to unseat the Senate majority leader the race. These tweets about Mitch McConnell winning re-election show people just want answers to one question: why him?

Before Election Day, there was some hope among Democrats that McGrath could unseat McConnell. ��When McGrath, the former Marine fighter pilot, announced she'd be running for McConnell's Senate seat on Tuesday, July 9, she made an impressive showing when her campaign raised $2.5 million in 24 hours, according to The New York Times.

Despite the massive amount of funding, though, an Oct. 27 report from Newsweek revealed a survey from Cygnal that put McConnell ahead by 10 points — 50.2% percent of voters in the survey said they'd vote for McConnell, while 39.9% said they'd vote for McGrath. A Mason-Dixon poll from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 gave McGrath a 9-point deficit, with McConnell at 51% and McGrath at 42%.

It seems the earlier insights were right, because McConnell held onto his seat, and some people on Twitter were not happy about it.

This will be McConnell's seventh term in the U.S. Senate. In case you're not sure how many years in office that actually shakes out to be, there's this: he's 78 years old, and he first assumed office in 1985. People on Twitter brought this up after hearing the news of his win.

Others on Twitter mentioned that McConnell's win is nothing but another source of exhaustion.

The disappointment that he's been reelected is huge.

With McConnell winning the Senate election and Trump winning Kentucky, it's clear the Bluegrass State has stuck to voting GOP for the 2020 election.