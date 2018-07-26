It's a great day to be alive, world. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gifted us with the most perfect moment during his polo match on Thursday, July 26. The happy couple leaned in to give each other a sweet smooch in front of cameras and people are losing it. These tweets about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kissing show fans are wild for royal PDA, and you know what? I am too. We're all just a couple of insecure teenagers looking for real love from a prince or princess, aren't we?

I know. In a world where the celebrity risqué envelope is being pushed every day on television and social media, a little kiss shouldn't induce heart palpitations in today's society. And yet, here we are. Harry and Meghan were attending the Sentebale charity polo match which benefits one of Harry's charities, Sentebale. According to Cosmopolitan, Harry started the organization in 2006 and it is designed to "help children in Africa who are suffering from the AIDS epidemic." Harry played on the winning team, obviously, and took some awesome photos with this teammates after the game.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And, oh yeah... Meghan got in on it too.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While these group shots are all well and good, fans really lost it when Meghan and Harry leaned in for the real thing.

Brace yourselves.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cue the fireworks. Bring in the trumpets. Where are the singing supporting animal characters from the Disney movies? THIS IS A MOMENT, PEOPLE.

Obviously, Twitter agrees.

You know the fans mean it when they start tweeting in all capitals letters.

The truth is, Harry and Meghan's love for one another is undeniable. It's so much fun to see them participating in events together, especially ones as awesome as the Sentebale polo match.

In 2012, Harry did an interview with CBS in which he explained the meaning and inspiration of the charity. According to the Duke, "sentebale" means "forget me not." To him, that meant two things. One, to keep the children living in Africa at the forefront of his mind, and two, to honor his late mother, Princess Diana. As Cosmopolitan notes, she was known for having a particular affinity for charity work in Africa.

YouTube

Both Meghan and Harry have been vocal about their desire to start a family of their own one day, too. Based on the public's reaction to their kissing photo, I can only imagine what it would be like if/when they announce a wee-one is on the way. Right now, they seem to be crushing it as aunt and uncle to sweet Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The good news is, this picture of Meghan and Harry will definitely help carry us through until the next wonderful bit of media or news comes out about them! (More kissing! More kissing! More kissing!)

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.