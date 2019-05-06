These Tweets About Meghan Markle Giving Birth Perfectly Sum Up Your Royal Emotions

Baby Sussex is here, y’all! And people are excited! Meghan Markle gave birth to a son in the early hours of May 6, and since then, Twitter has been buzzing with activity celebrating the new arrival. All the tweets about Meghan Markle giving birth show just how well loved Meghan and her new baby already are.

Kensington Palace announced the birth of Baby Sussex several hours after he was born at 5:26 a.m. in Windsor, England. The birth announcement, which was shared via the royal family's website and the Sussexes' Instagram page, shared all the details of the baby’s arrival and assured the public that Meghan was doing fine. While the royal family's announcement confirmed that Prince Harry was there for the birth and various family members have been informed about the new arrival, the Sussexes released a slightly different statement on Instagram. Here’s what the new parents had to say:

We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.

As soon as the birth was announced, fans of the royal family flocked to Twitter to express their excitement over the new arrival. People are just over the moon for Meghan and Harry and beyond excited that there’s a new growing family among the royals. Watch out, Prince William and Duchess Kate!

No, but really, fans are so happy and they’re tweeting nonstop about the new royal baby. Prince Harry's in-person statement to the press only amplified the excitement on Twitter as the new dad gushed about his family. Here’s what the royals' followers are saying right now:

Everyone is obviously ecstatic that the baby is finally here. You know what else they’re excited about? The baby’s potential name. Up until the birth, fans were predicting that Meghan and Harry would name their child after Harry’s mother, Diana, if it was a girl. Well, now that the world knows Baby Sussex is a boy, that changes name predictions a little bit.

In his press appearance hours after the baby's birth, Harry revealed that he and Meghan were still considering names. On the bright side, he promised that a name will be announced in about two days. So, of course, fans are tweeting about name predictions and possibilities right now. While some of the public's suggestions are lighthearted and humorous, others could definitely be in the running. Baby Spencer has a nice ring to it, right?

So, even though Baby Sussex is here and a lot of questions have been answered, there’s still a big one looming over everyone’s heads. I guess fans of the royal family will just have to wait and see what the baby’s name will be. Until then, congratulations to the new Sussex trio!