Just months after Suga dropped his second mixtape, D-2, in May, ARMYs are already enjoying new solo music from him. These tweets about MAX and Suga's "Blueberry Eyes" show fans can't get enough of their latest collab. They're loving the track's romantic theme, and its equally-as-sweet music video starring MAX and his wife, Emily Schneider.

Although MAX and Suga's first collab "Burn It" had a dark vibe that fit the theme of Suga's solo project, its lyrics were surprisingly optimistic because they encouraged listeners to have strength during the darkest of times. Shortly after releasing it, ARMYs discovered MAX and Suga had another track up their sleeves: "Blueberry Eyes." Thanks to their names being listed on the American Association of Composers, Authors, and Publishers website, fans knew another song was coming soon. "YES SUGA IS ON MY ALBUM. YES IT’S BEEN SO HARD TO KEEP A SECRET," MAX confirmed the news on July 24.

ARMYs expected to hear "Blueberry Eyes" along with Colour Vision's release on Sept. 18, but to their surprise, MAX dropped the song's music video ahead of his record on Sept. 15. The clip stars MAX and his wife, and it's the cutest thing ever. Watch it below.

Fans are especially loving the scene where MAX and Schneider lip-sync to Suga's Korean verse as if they're reciting their vows. "We studied and memorized all of the Korean lyrics to Suga’s incredible and romantic verse," Max wrote in the video's description box. "This video is a piece of our hearts and I hope it sparks the same magic in you viewing it as it did for us creating it."

Suga likely couldn't film the MV with MAX due to being in Korea, so fans appreciated how the singer not only incorporated him, but went the extra mile by learning his verse.

YOUTUBE

If fans loved "Blueberry Eyes," wait until they hear the entirety of MAX's Colour Vision album, which drops this Friday, Sept. 18.