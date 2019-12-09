Jordan Peele's horror movie Us was undeniably one of the biggest movies of 2019, which is one of the reasons fans were shocked when the Golden Globes did not give its lead actress a nomination this year. On Monday, Dec. 9, the nominations for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced, and one of the most notable snubs was Lupita Nyong'o being looked over for her dual roles as Adelaide and Red in the chilling blockbuster. These tweets about Lupita Nyong'o's 2020 Golden Globes snub underline just how surprising the exclusion was for movie fans.

The real shock of Lupita Nyong'o not getting a Golden Globes nomination this year was because the snub came so quickly after Nyong'o had won an impressive string of critical awards for her Us performance, which had built up a ton of hype for her as a frontrunner at the Oscars. Just a few days prior to the 2020 Golden Globes nominations announcement, Nyong'o had won Best Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle, Best Actress at the Toronto Film Critics Association, and Best Actress at the Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association. With all those wins already under her belt, Nyong'o is clearly set up to be a major contender at the 2020 Academy Awards, which is what made her shut-out from the Golden Globes so much more confusing.

Instead of Nyong'o scoring a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Motion Picture category, the following five actresses were nominated: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet Tubman, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, Charlize Theron for Bombshell, and Renée Zellweger for Judy. While all of those actors are awards-season favorites who were widely expected to get a lot of love for those performances, movie fans could not understand how Nyong'o was left off the list.

Nyong'o earned massive praise for playing both the resilient mother Adelaide as well as her raspy-voiced doppelgänger Red in Us, Jordan Peele's highly anticipated directorial followup to 2017's Get Out.

This snub means Nyong'o has still only earned one Golden Globe nomination: back in 2013 in the Best Supporting Actress category for 12 Years a Slave. Although Nyong'o lost at that Golden Globes, she went on to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the Academy Awards for that role months later. So, really, the snub does not necessarily put an end to Nyong'o's Oscars frontrunner buzz — she is still one of the top predictions to take the Best Actress trophy at the Academy Awards this year.

Unfortunately, though, fans will not see Nyong'o accepting an award when the 77th Golden Globes air on Jan. 5, 2020 on NBC.