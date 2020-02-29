Imagine only getting to celebrate your real birthday every four years. If you're a Leap Day baby, that's your reality. Feb. 29 — the extra day created to even out the imprecise 365-day Gregorian calendar — is basically the rarest birthday you can have. These tweets about Leap Day 2020 take a ~moment~ to celebrate those with the rarest birthday of them all, and it's just so wholesome.

Since a Leap Year only occurs every four years (on average), the chance of being born on Feb. 29 is pretty slim. Your chance of being a so-called "leapling" is about 1 in 5,000, but it's happened to an estimated 4 million people worldwide. Those with a Leap Day birthday are finally celebrating their day on Saturday, and people on Twitter are rallying around all the leaplings out there. Even if you're not a big birthday person, it stands to reason you'd make a huge deal about this one.

Of course, there are plenty of jokes about Leap Day babies only aging once every four years (which means that your newly-20-year-old-friend is actually just 5). While it's definitely a full-blown dad joke, worthy of endless eye rolling, it's also hilarious and a pretty good troll. Who doesn't want a Spongebob-themed 20th, complete with little party hats and juice boxes?

People with Leap Day birthdays are all over Twitter, celebrating their fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth birthdays, and so on. It's so wholesome, it's almost too much to handle.

TBH, it seems like a mixed bag to have one big day every four years, at the cost of celebrating a "real" birthday every year. While some might be a little disappointed they have to wait so long for their real day, it seems like most leapers feel that their birthday is just as rare and special as they are, and should be treated as such. Either way, everyone seems to agree that it's a very meme-able situation.

Those without Leap Day birthdays can't stop with leap-inspired jokes, either. TBH, I'm not mad about it.

Leap Day is an extra day for everyone, but those with Feb. 29 birthdays are taking the top spotlight today to celebrate their "slow" aging process. Happy Birthday, leaplings!