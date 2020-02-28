Leap Day is almost here, bringing us an additional 24 hours. Since the Earth actually takes a little longer than 365 days to orbit the sun, Leap Day comes once every four years to balance things out. Luckily for us, the extra day in the calendar doesn't just mean an additional 24 hours, but also plenty of Leap Day 2020 deals to celebrate Feb. 29 and save some cash with awesome food and drink discounts.

Some deals for Leap Day celebrate those lucky few who are born on the extra calendar day. Since 2020 is bringing Feb. 29 babies their real day, instead of being forced to participate in festivities on Feb. 28 or March 1, there are some deals specific to those with the unique birth date.

However, there are also plenty of Leap Day deals that everyone can take part in. Everything — from food deals to beer deals — is up for grabs, so take note of which discounts you want to score on Saturday, Feb. 29.

1. Free Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich With Postmates

Postmates wants customers to celebrate Leap Day with something just as extra. If you purchase a Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes with Postmates through Friday, Feb. 28, Postmates will send you a free chicken sandwich code via email on Saturday, Feb. 29. The promo code is good for a free Popeye's Chicken Sandwich with a minimum order of $15.

Popeyes

2. Free Beer From Stella Artois

Stella Artois wants you to make the most of your time on the extra calendar day. If you have been canceled on recently and want to "UnCancel" those plans, you can get a cut of the Stella Leap Day Fund ($366,000 of free beer). You can get up to a 24-pack of Stella for free by sharing the Stella Artois film with the hashtag #UnCancelPromo and tag someone 21 or older that you want to spend Leap Day with. You just need to follow @StellaArtois first and purchase your beer now through Saturday, Feb. 29. Then, you'll be able to submit a redemption form through Saturday, March 14.

3. $29 Off Your 7-Eleven Order, Plus $2.29 Pizzas

To celebrate Leap Day, 7-Eleven is offering two different discounts. If you've never used the 7Now delivery app, Leap Day is the time to do it. First-time users who order over $50 worth of products from 7NOW on Saturday, Feb. 29 can enter the promo code 29OFF50 to score $29 off of their order. You can get 7NOW from Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The other deal is an in-store and 7NOW delivery offer. You can get whole pizzas for just $2.29 on Feb. 29 only. Ordering via the app or in-store, you can score 7-Eleven's Pepperoni Whole Pizza, Extreme Meat Whole Pizza, and Triple Cheese Whole Pizzas at the discounted price. Customers can purchase up to five discounted pizzas per order.

4. 29% Off Your Hotels.com Booking

Hotels.com is offering everyone 29% off on select hotels for stays from February through May 2020. You can also use the LEAPYEAR2020 promo code to get an extra 8% off, for a total of 37% off.

5. Applebee's $1 Drink Deal

While this deal isn't specific to Leap Day, you can still go into your local Applebee's on Saturday, Feb. 29 and grab Applebee's drink of the month. The $1 Vodka Strawberry Lemonade is February's drink, and it happens to be the last day of the month. So, go on in if a boozy, sweet, and tangy lemonade sip sounds like your jam.

Applebee's

6. Chili's $5 Monthly Margarita

Saturday, Feb. 29 is the last chance to get the Hearts on Fire 'Rita from Chili's. The February sip is $5 and features a mix of Maker's Mark Bourbon, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, grenadine, and sour mix for a delicious, spicy twist on a marg.

Birthday deals available this Leap Year include discounts on hotels and free desserts.

7. Hotels.com's Birthday Discount

Leaplings, rejoice: Hotels.com wants to recognize the few born on Feb. 29. To celebrate these rare birthdays, Hotels.com is giving you a chance to win one of 29 special discount codes, each worth $290, to use on any hotel stay.

To enter, tweet @hotelsdotcom on your birthday (Saturday, Feb. 29) and share the biggest struggle you've had due to your Leap Day birthday. Hotels.com will pick 29 winners based on the level of struggle and creativity.

8. Olive Garden's Four Free Birthday Desserts

Participating Olive Garden locations will give customers with Feb. 29 birthdays four free Dolicinis to make up for those lost birthdays.

The brand will also give all customers a chance to get select take-home entrees for just $2.29.