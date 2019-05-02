Kelly Clarkson can do no wrong in my book, and she proved that while hosting the Billboard Music Awards for the second time. The original American Idol winner opened the May 1 ceremony with a mashup of the year's biggest musical hits, and these tweets about Kelly Clarkson's medley at the 2019 BBMAs are even bigger proof that we'll never move past a moment like this.

ICYMI, Clarkson opened the live ceremony from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, but even as a host, she was due to show off her golden pipes to the crowd. Her first appearance after Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's performance of "ME!" definitely had to be a little showy, because how else are you going to be memorable after such a neon-colored spectacle? As a second-time host, Clarkson emerged cool and confident, but trouble hit when she tried to sit with her buddy Terry Crews and a security guard (or, you know, Rob Gronkowski) wasn't so sure she was one of the night's leading ladies.

Unable to convince Gronk the Guard that she was one of America's biggest stars, Clarkson whipped out her biggest weapon to prove otherwise. She began a medley of songs nominated for BBMAs, including Florida Georgia Line's "Meant to Be," Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," and Cardi B and J Balvin's "I Like It." The fun ended when Gronk refused to play along, but Clarkson fought back, asking former American Idol judge Paula Abdul to vouch for her. Paula may have been famous for her heartfelt dances and emotional critique back in the day, but she wasn't too into backing up Kelly. Well, we all have to be a Simon Cowell sometimes.

Clarkson would perform her new song "Broken and Beautiful" later in the evening, but BBMAs viewers were quick to praise her first performance on Twitter. At this rate, where's Ryan Seacrest telling us how to vote for her?

More to come...