These Tweets About Kanye West & Brunchella Compare The Event To Fyre Festival

After the disaster that was Fyre Festival in April 2017, many would imagine any event organizer would do their absolute best to avoid getting caught up in a scandal bearing any semblance to the highly-ridiculed flop of a music festival. But, it looks like a free gospel concert Kanye West appeared at came close after over-charging attendees for meager servings of cold breakfast food. These tweets about Kanye West and Brunchella are comparing the whole ordeal to the Fyre Fest disaster.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, on Nov. 1, a free gospel concert was held by Bethany Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at which Kanye West was scheduled to perform. Before the free gospel concert, as part of a fundraiser for the church, attendees reportedly had the option of paying $55 for a ticket to Brunchella, which was basically a hot meal before the show. But based on photos shared on Twitter, what fans got were scanty portions of pancakes, two barely-there strips of bacon, and a sausage patty.

While many attendees are pointing fingers at West (because his name was on the event), he reportedly had nothing to do with the abysmal food offerings and wasn't paid to perform (he reportedly even covered his own travel expenses), according to the Daily Mail. Elite Daily reached out to West's team for comment on his involvement with the event, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Regardless, fans were demanding their cash back left, right, and center.

Can you blame them? Look, at these sad plates of food.

Some Twitter users pointed out how much Brunchella's small servings on styrofoam plates looked very similar to what was served at Fyre Festival.

The catastrophe of an event even earned West his own hashtag: #YeezyFyreFest.

"At the Kanye West concert "Brunchella" in Baton Rouge. Not letting people in yet, line a quarter of a mile long. People in line worried this is devolving into #YeezyFyreFest," wrote one concert-goer.

Some Twitter users couldn't get over the fact fans paid so much money for poorly prepared food.

"The food looks awful at #Brunchella but the orange juice sitting out with water still in the cases has me dying. Y’all paid $55 for this?!"

On. Nov. 3, the event's caterer Lauryn's Fine Catering took to Facebook to address the disaster, claiming local organizers set the price and the company was only given 28 hours notice to provide meals for 2,000 people. Yikes.

"We regret that our food ordered by the organizers, was not what the guests had envisioned, and did not remain hot at all times, as the warming dishes were susceptible to the 35 degree weather, and our goal was to serve the more than 2,000 VIP guests as quickly as possible," a representative wrote on the company's Facebook page.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only issue with the event. West showed up an hour-and-a-half late while fans reportedly had to listen to the same songs on loop.

According to attendees, there was also a VIP section that was apparently anything but VIP.

"Like they really had us hanging out on a hill away from the stage, promised we’d be ushered in later, only to hit us with 'nope,'" tweeted one attendee.

In the end, West showed up with his children by his side, making for a thin silver lining.

If there's anything to be learned here, maybe eat before you attend your next free outdoor gospel concert.