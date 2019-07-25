Kang Daniel's debut solo album is finally here you guys, and it's bomb. It's called Color On Me, it dropped on July 25, and I just can't seem to stop listening to it. Judging by the reaction on Twitter, I'm not the only one who's got the record on repeat. Have you seen the tweets about Kang Daniel's Color On Me debut album? Because fans apparently can't get enough.

First, a little background. The album is Daniel's first project as a solo artist. It's made up of five songs: "Intro (Through The Night)," "Color," "What Are You Up To," "Horizon," and "I HOPE." Since this is Daniel's first solo outing, the album reportedly focuses not just on the theme of color, but also on the K-Pop star's struggle to find his own spirit as a solo artist after his 11-member K-Pop band, Wanna One, disbanded back in January. Pretty deep.

Oh, and if you're wondering why Daniel hasn't released any solo tracks before, here's the deal: The 24-year-old was embroiled in a legal battle with his former label, LM Entertainment, which kept him from releasing new music. But Seoul District Courts eventually ruled in Kang Daniel’s favor, allowing him to pursue an independent career without any interference from his former agency.

On June 9, Daniel revealed in a video posted on Instagram Live that he would be releasing solo music under a new talent agency that he created himself, and which was called Konnect Entertainment.

"I am now completely in the preparation stage [for my solo debut] and am working on making music," he explained. "For this [new album], I am participating in writing both the lyrics and the music, and I have been thinking a lot about how I can deliver better music and messages to you guys. Please look forward to it a lot."

A little over a month later, on July 11 at midnight KST, Daniel's agency, Konnect Entertainment, announced the launch of a new website on Twitter, with just the name "Kang Daniel" and the caption "Daniel.K Official Website is Coming."

The very next day, the website was updated to reveal a first teaser for the solo debut — an image that said: "Color On You" along with the date July 25, 2019.

And then on July 18, fans finally got a peek at the five-song the tracklist.

Naturally, the Twitterverse started blowing up with excitement over the list of song names before the album even dropped:

Obviously, all the challenges Daniel had to go through to get to this point makes this moment that much sweeter. Now the album is here, and Daniel's fans are not only loving it, but they are also so, so proud of him.

Check out the album below:

Check out what fans are saying about the 22-year-old's very first solo outing:

Congratulations, Daniel! Like your fans said, you deserve the world!