After making history as the first woman and first person of color to be elected Vice President, it makes sense why Kamala Harris is being featured on the February 2021 cover of Vogue. However, a leaked photo from the Vice President-elect's shoot left many social media users less than impressed. These tweets about Kamala Harris Vogue cover photo sum up why people are upset, with many people criticizing editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for what they're calling a lackluster and disrespectful feature image.

Vogue officially introduced the February issue's covers in Instagram posts on Sunday, Jan. 10, captioning the first, "Vice President-elect @kamalaharris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now @kamalaharris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. At the link in our bio, she speaks to Vogue about how she and President-elect @joebiden will get started."

Notably, both covers were shot by Black photographer Tyler Mitchell, who was in charge of both Beyoncé and Zendaya's recent cover shoots for the magazine. Harris is all business in the first image, wearing a signature blue Michael Kors suit and flag pin as she crosses her arms.

But Twitter was in an uproar about the second photo, in which the Vice President-elect wears a more casual black jacket and pants ensemble paired with a pearl necklace and Converse Chuck Taylors. She stands in front of a pink and green backdrop, which Vogue later cited as a reference to her Howard University sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Many Twitter users expressed their disappointment in the cover, calling out Vogue for washing out Harris' skin and styling her in a way that they felt wasn't fit for a vice presidential photoshoot. Some even questioned if the image was real at first.

Others argued that Wintour and the U.S. edition of Vogue have a poor track record in regards to how they portray Black women in cover shoots.

According to journalist Yashar Ali, the Vice President-elect's team didn't even approve the harshly criticized cover photo before it leaked. Instead, they thought that the sole cover would be the photo featuring Harris in her Michael Kors suit.

At this time, Harris and her team haven't publicly addressed the Vogue cover controversy.