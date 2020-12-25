She's been the magical Mary in Mary Poppins, the royal Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries, and the lovable Maria in The Sound of Music. Now, Julie Andrews has taken on a new role as the narrator of Netflix's latest series Bridgerton. The Shondaland show has fans taking it to Twitter to discuss their favorite moments, and these tweets about Julie Andrews in Bridgerton prove that this beloved actress has done it once again.

According to the series description on Netflix, Bridgerton is about "eight close-knit siblings" and their journey as they "look for love and happiness in London high society." It's the first series to be released as part of Shonda Rhimes' deal with the streaming platform, and it's here just in time for you to marathon-watch on Christmas Day. Despite the show taking place in the Regency Era of England, Bridgerton features covers of Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift songs. So, you can expect a soundtrack that's as much of a must-listen as those Grey's Anatomy soundtracks were back in the day.

When it comes to Julie Andrews, in the show, she plays Lady Whistledown who you hear in voiceover narration throughout the series. She reads off gossip from a high society scandal sheet she's written that specifically calls out Daphne Bridgerton. Basically, it's like Gossip Girl mixed with Downton Abbey, and fans have really taken notice.

Scrolling through Twitter, you'll find a lot of fans making the comparison between Andrews' role and Kristen Bell's voiceover in Gossip Girl.

Not only does the Gossip Girl comparison have people talking, but in the first episode, Andrews says a word no one ever thought she would. You don't even have to get very far into the series to hear it. Andrews says "bitches" towards the beginning of the episode. That's right! Dame Julie Andrews saying "bitches" in her regal voice.

The moment came as a surprise to a lot of viewers who absolutely loved it.

Nothing like Julie Andrews cursing to really wake you up in the morning. You might be wondering how the Netflix series was able to snag the legend for the show in the first place. Well, it seems author of the bestselling Bridgerton novels, Julia Quinn, almost stopped breathing when she got the news. According to Oprah Magazine, showrunner Chris Van Dusen revealed Andrews "was at the top of [their] list for Lady Whistledown." They even offered her the part and sent scripts for her to read thinking nothing would happen.

That was not the case. Andrews ended up reading the scripts and loving them so much that now here we are. We've got Julie Andrews playing a 1800s Gossip Girl, saying "bitches." There's truly nothing more you could want as a Christmas present this year.