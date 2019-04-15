Game of Thrones is finally back, and the long-awaited Season 8 premiere did not skimp on the drama, the twists, and definitely not on the dragons. The big return had plenty of shocking moments that turned social media into an absolute firestorm of reactions, but one of the most satisfying and exuberant scenes of the premiere had to be Jon Snow on the back of a dragon. These tweets about Jon Snow riding a dragon show just how much fans have been needing this powerful moment.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Season 8 premiere episode of Game of Thrones. Halfway through the long-awaited Season 8 premiere, Game of Thrones gave its fans everything they've ever wanted in an exhilarating scene between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. As the two check on Dany's two remaining dragons, they discover that the beasts are eating less than usual now that they are at Winterfell. As a pick-me-up, Dany mounts one of her dragons to take it for a ride... and surprisingly, she tells Jon to get on the other dragon. The two then fly around the north side by side on their dragons, and of course, the fandom exploded.

Jon Snow's dragon-riding scene was not only a cool sight to see; it was also a hugely important moment that connects him to his past and could majorly foreshadow the ending of the series as a whole. The other big Jon Snow moment from the Season 8 premiere was Jon discovering what us viewers found out in last season's final episode: Jon Snow was actually born Aegon Targaryen, the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. The revelation makes Jon a member of the Targaryen family and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. It also explains why Rhaegal took a surprise liking to Jon back in Season 7, since Targaryen's are known for their command of dragons.

This big familial secret makes Jon Snow's dragon ride even more meaningful, since it shows that he really is a true Targaryen. And the moment also has major implications for the future, when thought of in relation to a prophecy from the Game of Thrones novels. In the books, Rhaegar Targaryen cryptically told Daenerys in a vision about a dragon with three heads leading mankind to victory over the White Walkers. Many fans think this may be referring to Daenerys' three dragons — Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion — and the prediction that Dany will be joined by two other dragon riders in the upcoming battle. After Jon's dragon ride in the season premiere and the revelation of his Targaryen heritage, it seems clear that he is likely the second dragon rider from Rhaegar's prophecy, and will fly alongside Dany into the final battle.

Of course, it is so hard to really predict anything when it comes to Game of Thrones. Fans will just have to see how much closer Jon Snow becomes with Dany's dragons as the final season continues. The next new episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on Sunday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET.