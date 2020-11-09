Now that the dust is settling on the 2020 presidential election, President-elect Joe Biden is celebrating his win with what the internet thinks is a dig at President Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. Following the Nov. 7 announcement declaring Biden the projected winner, the former vice president shared a photo of himself and his wife, Jill Biden, dressed in some celebratory attire — and his choice of headwear quickly made waves online. These tweets about Joe Biden's "We Just Did" hat think the president-elect was subtly trolling President Trump with the ultimate sartorial statement.

Shortly after a number of news outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, and The Associated Press, officially projected that Biden would be the 46th president of the United States after he clinched Pennsylvania on Nov. 7, the president-elect's wife, Jill Biden, took to Twitter to celebrate the news. In a tongue-in-cheek reference to her husband's former role as President Obama's vice president, she shared a photo of the couple holding up a sign reading "Dr. and Vice President Biden Live Here" with the word "vice" covered up. "He will be a President for all of our families," she captioned the photo.

While the post was outwardly a celebratory message of unity, people were quick to take note of President-elect Biden's hat, which many believed was a subtle dig at the Trump campaign and the trademark red "MAGA" hat he's frequently worn in office and while on the campaign trail. Biden's version, which was a blue cap, read "We Just Did" along with the number 46 in red in reference to him becoming the 46th President of the United States come 2021.

Although Biden didn’t mention Trump in his post, and neither Biden nor the Biden campaign made any confirmation of Twitter's suspicions, that didn't stop people from theorizing. To illustrate how the two messages could be connected, people began sharing images of both candidates side by side in their hat of choice. In addition to many Twitter and TikTok users claiming that Biden's choice of headwear was a dig at his predecessor's MAGA messaging and a signal of a new era. Fans of the perceived burn took Biden's "We just did," to be an answer to Trump's call to "Make America great again."

Numerous people also headed to social media to find out where they could get a cap of their own.

The new president-elect appeared to make reference to Trump's infamous campaign slogan during a victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, Nov. 7. Rather than saying he would make the country great again, Biden addressed the crowd with more specifics, saying, "I sought this office to restore the soul of America. To rebuild the backbone of the nation — the middle class. To make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home."

"It is the honor of my lifetime that so many millions of Americans have voted for this vision. And now the work of making this vision real is the task of our time," he continued.

Unfortunately for many Biden stans, the Biden campaign is not selling the hat in its merch shop just yet. However, judging from how many people are asking about it online, it may only be a matter of time.