Well everyone, are you ready for a second round of heated political discussion? You're not? Well, too bad, because the second round of Democratic 2020 presidential debates have kicked off and the stakes have never been more high. And let's just say that right off the bat things got a little awkward, when two candidates had an, um, uncomfortable interaction at the beginning of the debate — and Twitter noticed. Seriously, these tweets about Joe Biden's joke to Kamala Harris at the July 31 debate are like, "excuse me?"

On Wednesday, July 31, 10 presidential candidates took the stage in Detroit, Michigan to convince the nation why they're the best fit for the White House. The second night of Democratic debates featured candidates including: Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Even though the night was filled with policy ideas and discussion, there was one matchup that people were ready for, and that was Biden and Harris, two of the frontrunners of the July 31 debate who had a heated exchange at the previous round of debates on June 21. When the two candidates entered on Wednesday, they apparently hadn't forgotten their previous combat. Or at least one half of the pair hadn't, because as the two shook hands on stage, Biden was caught making a joke to Harris about how she had pressed him on school integration and busing. "Go easy on me, kid," Biden was heard saying.

While some might think it sounds like classic folksy Uncle Joe, a lot of people were not amused by the joke, seeing it as patronizing and dismissive. Elite Daily reached out to the Biden campaign for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.

It's probably worth mentioning that their last encounter did not go well for Biden. In case you missed the first debates, Harris called out Biden for his past political record concerning racial relations within the United States. While addressing Biden, Harris commented on the former vice president's controversial relationship with segregationist senators as well as his former opposition to busing as a form of school integration.

Biden responded to Harris' criticism by saying the California senator's comments misrepresented his past. He also said that he's more than willing to discuss the subject of race in depth, but Harris didn't appear too impressed by Biden's comments.

The second round of Democratic debates were already missing a familiar face when Rep. Eric Swalwell of California announced on July 8 that he was ending his presidential campaign due to low polling and fundraising numbers. However, now that the primaries are getting closer, and the race is getting tighter, I doubt this is the last drama we'll be seeing.

Just like that, the second round of Democratic debates have come to a close. Don't touch that dial folks, because the next round will be here before you know it. We're only getting started.