It feels just like yesterday that the first round of Democratic debates took place. On June 26 and June 27, people all across the nation tuned in to watch the Democratic 2020 presidential candidates face off for the first time. While the first round of debates certainly didn't disappoint, the second round is quickly approaching. So, who's in the second Democratic debates? It's going to be quite the showdown.

On Thursday, July 18, the lineups for the second round of Democratic debates were announced, where presidential hopefuls will go face to face once again on Tuesday, July 30, and Wednesday, July 31, in Detroit, Michigan to fight for the White House. Deciding which candidates would appear on which nights was done by a random name drawing by CNN on Thursday, July 18. Well, without further ado, the results are in.

The candidates facing off on Tuesday, July 30, will include Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusets, and author Marianne Williamson.

Wednesday, July 31, will feature the remaining candidates: Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

One thing has changed since the first round of debates. On July 8, Rep. Eric Swalwell of California dropped out of the Democratic race after announcing during a press conference that he would be ending his presidential campaign after seeing his polling and fundraising numbers. He said,

After the first Democratic presidential debate, our polling and fundraising numbers weren’t what we had hoped for, and I no longer see a path forward to the nomination. My presidential campaign ends today.

Despite Swalwell's absence, viewers can look forward to some impressive match ups during the second round of debates. On night one, progressive candidates Sanders and Warren will take the stage. These two candidates share similar stances on issues, including their opposition to big-tech industries, their fight for student loan forgiveness, and their support for universal healthcare. Both pride themselves on being progressive Democratic candidates, but who will come out on top? This debate could be very telling.

On night two, Harris and Biden will face off once again, and if it's anything like the first round of debates, it's sure to be a heated match. On June 27, Harris called out Biden for his previous record on race, specifically his former opposition and controversial relationships with segregationist politicians. Biden immediately defended himself against Harris' comments, stating that they were not accurate and misrepresented his past. He also stated that he was willing to discuss racial issues, but all in all Harris appeared less than impressed.

The 2020 presidential election getting tenser by the minute, and these second round of debates could make or break some candidates. Sit back and grab the popcorn, people.