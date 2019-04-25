Behind every good presidential candidate is a solid running mate — well at least in a perfect world. Now that Joe Biden has (finally) announced he's entering the 2020 presidential race, Twitter seems to have found the perfect person for his ticket. These tweets about Joe Biden's 2020 bid are calling for Vice President Michelle Obama — if only.

I've lost count of how long America's been waiting for Biden to come to a final decision on whether or not he was going to make a go of it in 2020. I mean, everyone knew it was coming, it was just a matter of when. The wait ended on Thursday, April 25 as Biden announced his official run for president in a video detailing the reasons behind his run — which, apparently, is mostly comprised of getting President Donald Trump out of the Oval Office. "If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House," said Biden. "He will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation."

But now that the question of whether Biden will run has been answered, there seems to be another question on the horizon: who will he run with? Thankfully, Twitter is on the ball and already offering up a suggestion.

While it's nice to dream about having our BFF Obama back in the White House, I don't think that's going to happen. In March 2019, our former first lady made it pretty clear that her future goals don't include the West Wing. While appearing on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Obama said she wouldn't run for president because being in the spotlight so long has taken away her ability to lead a "normal life," and she feels that people need someone who is really able to feel what they're going through. For herself, she apparently feels that she has lost that ability with the distance that fame and a heavy security detail bring. According to Newsweek, she said,

I don't live a normal life. I used to. Normal is very baked into me because of how I was raised, but I also know the life I've lived for the last 10 years is no longer normal, and so I don't know as much as I would want to, to be in a position of leadership, to kind of know what are you feeling? Because you can't experience life behind a tinted window in a car. So we sacrificed that, and that's not a complaint, but if I'm going to be a leader I've got to be in there. I've got to be able to be in there overhearing people's truths, and really being able to see their pain without it being filtered through the veil of me.

While it seems that Obama was just talking about a presidential run, in the past she's confessed that she's just not that into politics — and being the vice president is pretty darn political. Back in December 2018, while speaking Lower Eastside Girls Club in Manhattan, Obama made it pretty clear that she's just not into politics in general, according to The Hill. (That's her husband President Barack Obama's domain.) She said,

My path has never been politics. I just happened to marry somebody whose passion was politics. Just because he likes it doesn’t mean that I like it!

So, listen Twitter, I'm not gonna tell you what to do, but you might want to start thinking about a different running mate for Biden. Just a thought.