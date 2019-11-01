These Tweets About Jeffree Star's Website Crashing Over The Conspiracy Line Are Too Much

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson teamed up to create a makeup collection dubbed the Conspiracy Collection that dropped on Friday, Nov. 1, and just minutes after it dropped on JeffreeStarCosmetics.com, the site stopped working. And in true internet fashion, fans, followers, and critics alike took to Twitter to express their frustration. These tweets about Jeffree Star's website crashing over the Conspiracy Collection are wild.

The collection dropped at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 1 exclusively on Star's site and it looks like the site just wasn't equipped to handle all of the customers vying over the new products. The collection features a range of eyeshadow palettes, lippies, accessories, makeup bags, and even clothes that range from $18 to $210.

And out of the wide range of products, the real star player of the collection (and the product that customers were really after) is the Conspiracy Palette. The Conspiracy Palette is an 18-pan eyeshadow palette that features a range of neutrals, pastels, and neons in shimmer and velvet finishes and retails for $52.

Well, it looks like the palette is so good that an overwhelming number of people tried to cop it the second that it launched, and the outcome was that the site couldn't handle it. And naturally, the internet had a lot to say about the website crashing.

I mean, if you ask me, it was a pretty bold move for the pair to launch a collection dubbed the Conspiracy Collection on the first full day of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio — a time known for technology malfunctions.

In addition to Jeffree Star's site not working, fans also shared their frustration with the fact that Morphe.com sold out of most of the collection within the first few minutes of it launching, too.

Now that the entire collection sold out, fans of Star and Dawson's collection can only hope that there will be a re-stock soon.

For a look at the full range of emotions that potential customers faced when attempting to purchase the collection then keep reading, because the tweets are equally hilarious and dramatic.

From tears of excitement from those that secured the (beauty) bag, to tears of sorrow from those who didn't, fans have a lot of feelings about Star and Dawson's drop that seemingly broke the internet moments after it launched.