Leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, you probably swooned over the hilarious clips Jason Momoa teased on Instagram... in a bathtub. In one of them, the star looks at himself in the mirror and says, "But you’ve never seen Jason Momoa like this." In another, he outlines his beard in bubbles. The full ad is officially here to ring in game day, and you have to see these tweets about Jason Momoa in Quicken Loans' 2020 Super Bowl commercial.

If you're laughing out loud, you're not alone. People took to Twitter to post their reactions to Jason Momoa's appearance in the Quicken Loans commercial, and they don't disappoint. The commercial itself is hilarious — however, despite the bathtub teasers, the full commercial doesn't show Momoa in a tub at all.

As a matter of fact, Momoa starts the commercial by driving up to his house and asking the camera, "What does home mean to me?" He responds with, "It's my sanctuary. It's the one place I can let my guard down."

He continues to take off his boots, walk into his living room, and says, "It's where I can just kick back and be totally comfortable in my own skin." When he says that, he strips off his — what appear to be — "fake" muscles and abs. He even takes off his "fake" hair when he kicks back on the couch. I mean, home sweet home is the one place where you should be the most comfortable, right?

Check out the full commercial for yourself:

Rocket Mortgage on YouTube

People took to Twitter to crack up and share their thoughts about the ad.

Comparisons were made.

And some people are shook.

A lot of people are proclaiming Momoa slayed the Super Bowl commercial game.

I guess we can always count on Momoa to give us some laughs...