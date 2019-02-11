The 2019 Grammy Awards really gave viewers many of the iconic music legends on Sunday night. Among all the Grammy-nominated performers for the year, the show also included tributes to Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, and the Motown genre. But the only artist to perform her own tribute to herself was none other than Diana Ross, who took to the stage and encourage the whole audience to sing along with her hits. One of the stars to get really into the performance was Jaden Smith, and these tweets about Jaden Smith singing with Diana Ross at the 2019 Grammys showed just how memorable the fun little moment turned out to be.

Diana Ross shut the Grammys stage down at Sunday night's awards show by performing a couple of her biggest hits in honor of her upcoming 75th birthday (which will take place in just over a month on March 26). Ross sang two of her best beloved songs: "The Best Years of My Life" and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)." The performance stood out because Ross did not just stay on the stage while belting out her classics — she walked into the audience and encourage everyone to sing and dance along with her.

One audience member who was clearly feeling the performance was Jaden Smith. Diana Ross offered Smith the mic during one chorus in "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)," and he made the most of the opportunity to sing with Diana Ross. Check out a clip of the moments as well as Twitter's reactions to Jaden Smith's surprise duet with Diana Ross below:

Jaden Smith was not the only one living for Diana Ross' career-spanning tribute performance. The rest of the audience was clearly feeling the nostalgic and commanding performance that got everyone up and moving as well. Smith definitely had the most emotional moment that was caught on camera, though.

Although Jaden Smith is best known as an actor, he has also transitioned into focusing on making music in recent years, similar to how his father Will Smith was also a famous musician and actor. Jaden Smith began releasing original music back in 2012 with the release of his first mixtape The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1. He has since released two more mixtapes, as well as two extended plays. His first studio album Syre, under Jay-Z's record label Roc Nation, came out in 2017.

But Jaden Smith was not up for any awards this year at the Grammys. Instead, he was there to support his friends in the industry and his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was a presenter at the event. Pinkett Smith came out at the very beginning of the awards show when host Alicia Keys invited a group of influential women to join her on the stage to open the show. Pinkett Smith and Keys were joined by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Michelle Obama, as the five women described the importance of music.

Clearly, Jaden Smith lived out the beauty and magic of music when he got to briefly sing along with Diana Ross during the night.