Make no mistake: The world has been overtaken by a social media storm since two documentaries about the most infamous music festival in recent memory were released just a few days ago. It was bizarre news back when the event took place in 2017 and it's bizarre news now, with special thanks to these tweets about Ja Rule's response to criticism over Fyre Festival. I have to admit, it's bringing me so much joy in the face of how stressed out the documentaries made me feel.

If you haven't seen the documentaries yet, both Hulu's Fyre Fraud and Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened get to the bottom of exactly what happened when droves of millennials hopped on planes headed for the Bahamas, believing that they were about to take part in what could be the coolest music festival in history. I mean, if you take a look at the trailer for the event that Fyre Fest initially released, how could you blame them? With celebrities like Bella Hadid and Alessandra Ambrosio strutting across a tropical beach in-between DJ sets, the festival looked like it was a legend in the making. Well, a cautionary tale is what they ended up getting instead.

You could say the documentaries make a pretty convincing case that Fyre Fest was designed as a scam from the get-go. However, rapper Ja Rule, who was majorly involved in the event's creation along with founder Billy McFarland (who just so happens to be serving a 6-year jail sentence for wire fraud), doesn't think you should so easily trust what these documentaries are saying. On his Twitter account on Sunday, Jan. 20, he wrote, "I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers..."

But hey, with all the lying and deceiving that went into the operation, viewers (myself, included) just want to know how Ja Rule was able to go through with it all. After being repeatedly pressed about Fyre Fest by hordes of Twitter users, he tweeted later on Sunday, "I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???" He followed that up with a tweet explaining how he sees himself as a victim in all this too, sharing:

I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!

Do you think Ja Rule cracked open a thesaurus to construct this tweet, or what? I gotta say, I'm impressed with just how many words he came up with to describe the act of being screwed over. As you all know, Twitter sure loves a trending joke, and today, I'm grateful for all the comedians who saw Ja Rule's diatribe as what I like to call "an opportunity".

Despite how much the whole Twitter-verse is cracking up over Ja Rule's impassioned self-defense, I get the feeling that Ja Rule is already over it and was never laughing in the first place. He tweeted, "Lord, can we get a break" after all the jokes started coming, which I don't think is a coincidence. Sure, "Lord, can we get a break" does happen to be a lyric in his song, "The March Prelude," and the tweet does link to a photo of him performing on his Instagram, but don't you think there's some double meaning there?

While I'd never ask anyone to stop the jokes from coming, I know I probably would if all those jokes were directed at me.