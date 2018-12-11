Netflix's Fyre Festival Documentary Trailer Will Bring You Inside 2017's Weirdest Disaster

Back in the spring of 2017, everyone had their eyes glued to Twitter and Instagram as one of the strangest disasters ever played out live on social media. Yep — I'm talking about Fyre Festival. Billed as a luxury music festival lasting for two weeks, the celebrity-endorsed event redefined what it meant to crash and burn, as influencers chronicled the shockingly horrible state of the festival. And now, Netflix and Vice News are going to give us the true inside look at what really happened. Netflix's Fyre Festival documentary trailer just dropped, and it will have you reliving all the absurdity of Fyre Festival.

The new documentary is simply entitled Fyre, and it will premiere on Netflix on January 18. Fyre is directed by Chris Smith, whose latest documentary was 2017's Jim Carrey-led doc Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The newly released Fyre trailer includes a bunch of footage that we saw go viral last spring, such as the white disaster tents that were set up for guests in place of the promised luxury bungalows, and the iconic shot of a the meal that Fyre Festival provided its guests with: two slices of processed cheese on some bread. Check out the trailer for Fyre below:

Although the trailer does not really give us any new information, it does hold the promise that Fyre will expose so much more about how Fyre Festival was mishandled than we ever knew.

In case you forgot all the details that made Fyre Festival such an epic disaster, here's a refresher. Media CEO Billy McFarland hatched the idea for a luxury music festival with rapper Ja Rule sometime in 2016, and by the end of the year, he had gotten some of the biggest social media influencers to advertise for the event. Huge names like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski posted paid Instagrams that promised Fyre Festival would be a first-of-its-kind luxury music festival. But behind the scenes, planning the festival was a reported disaster and organizers felt incredibly rushed to try to fulfill Fyre Festival's promises by the spring of 2017.

As investors continued to fall through, Billy McFarland reportedly continued to push for the festival to occur on the scheduled start date of April 27, 2017 despite a total lack of money and time. Apparently, there was finally an agreement to cancel the 2017 festival in favor of refocusing efforts on a 2018 one, but it was revoked at the very last minute. When guests who spent thousands of dollars for tickets began to arrive, the festival was decidedly not prepared for them. Long flight delays and mishandled luggage plagued Fyre Festival guests on their scheduled flights from Miami to the festival location in the Bahamas, and when they arrived, they were given wet mattresses to sleep on in disaster-relief tents, which were reportedly the only form of shelter the event organizers could get in time. Attendees left en masse the very next day, and now Billy McFarland is serving six years prison for fraud.

Interestingly enough, Fyre is just the first of several announced documentaries about the Fyre Festival. Hulu is planning a docu-series about the festival next year, and Seth Rogen and the Lonely Island said they are making a movie that sounds just like what happened at the festival. Fyre will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 18.