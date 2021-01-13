It's officially the end of an era for Insecure. The hit HBO series was renewed for its fifth season in May 2020, and it turns out, this will be its last. While all shows must eventually wrap, these tweets about Insecure ending with Season 5 prove no one is quite ready to say goodbye to the beloved show.

When the series first dropped to HBO in 2016, it already had a dedicated following, since the show is loosely based on Issa Rae's web series Awkward Black Girl. From there, Rae co-created and served as the lead actor in the HBO series — retitled Insecure — which explores different racial and social perspectives of black women as besties Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) honestly and hilariously navigate friendships, relationships, and careers. Plus, it gave the world the term "hoe phase," which is reason enough to love the show.

And love the show fans do. The first season earned a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Rae received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for her work in Season 2. While fans were majorly pumped when Insecure was renewed for a fifth season last summer, Rae took to Twitter on Jan. 13 to confirm it will be the last installment of her beloved series.

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end,” Rae told Deadline on Jan. 13. “We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience ... I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Even though Rae feels like the show is coming to its natural end, fans are still taking the news pretty hard.

While some viewers are, like, actually angry about Insecure coming to an end, most are just disappointed to see it go, since the show was a source of joy, escape, and relatability for many.

However, some fans agreed now is the right time to wrap Insecure's story and praised the team for its incredible work.

Luckily, fans have Season 5 to look forward to before saying goodbye to the characters once and for all.

Season 5 of Insecure is expected to premiere on HBO sometime in 2021.