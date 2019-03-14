These Tweets About Hawkeye In The 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Will Make You LOL

Avengers: Endgame finally gave fans what they've been missing since Infinity War, the return of Hawkeye to the fold. Well, okay, so maybe not everyone was missing Hawkeye, but those who stan the character were very disappointed to see Clint Barton sit out the first round with Thanos. The directors promised the once-retired Avenger would return to action in Endgame, and the trailer confirms it. Unfortunately for him, these tweets about Hawkeye in the Avengers: Endgame trailer suggest maybe he should have sat things out a little more.

It's not easy being Hawkeye. Unlike every other original Avenger on the team, he was barely given an introduction ahead of 2012's The Avengers, with only one short scene in Thor's first movie. Even Black Widow, the other original Avenger without a standalone film (yet), was at least given a prominent role in Iron Man 2.

Also, unlike the others, he's the only one of the original gang has given a family. It's been a hallmark of the Avengers crowd that none of them can manage stable home lives, except Clint. This may make him luckier than most, but it also gave the writers an excuse to remove him from the action.

From the looks of the trailer, it may also be a huge source of grief after the snappening.

However, where perhaps the editors thought the sight of a heartbroken Clint, shorn of his loved ones, would pull at the heartstrings, most couldn't get past the haircut.

Most fans had assumed Hawkeye is taking on the persona of Ronin, due to the trauma of losing his family. If you look closely in the rain-drenched street scene (where his mohawk is soaked and therefore not as distracting), he's changed weapons from bow and arrow to katana, which was the weapon of choice he used when operating under the "Ronin" moniker.

Either that, or he figured next time he faced an army of flying robots having a sword would make more sense than a bow and arrow. Either way, the haircut isn't flying. Those who at least allow it might rank as a decent haircut merely assume he's done it as an homage to a newer, more popular Marvel character.

There is quite a bit being made of Hawkeye's training a teenage girl to shoot in the trailer's opening scenes, with many assuming it's not his daughter Lila, but Kate Bishop, who goes on to take over the "Hawkeye" persona after Barton moves on. Perhaps her appearance is a sign that, like Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner is planning on Avengers: Endgame to be his swan song.

Or perhaps he just liked the idea of having a swan-like hairdo on his head, to get people's attention.

Dunking on him or not, Hawkeye is here to save the world at least one more time, and he's going to look as fly as possible while doing so. Don't hate.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters Friday, April 26, 2019.