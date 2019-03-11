These Tweets About Goose Will Make 'Captain Marvel' Fans Laugh Out Loud

Captain Marvel stars the first female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe pantheon. After 20 films, most agree it's about time. However, Brie Larson's Carol Danvers isn't the film's only major breakout star. For many moviegoers this weekend, the real star of the film was Goose, the ginger tabby with a big secret. When Goose first turns up inside the secret government facility and starts following Carol and her friend Nick Fury around, he seems harmless enough. But these tweets about Goose prove even the creepiest creature will win over hearts if it's fuzzy and purring. Warning: Spoilers for Captain Marvel follow.

As fans who saw the movie this weekend now know, Goose may look like a cat from the outside, but inside is a little different. Goose is a Flerken. Like Carol Danvers' mentor Dr. Wendy Lawson, who was a Kree scientist named Mar-Vell in disguise, Goose is an alien, hiding his true nature for the human population around him. There are a couple of dead giveaways, one at each end of the animal.

When Goose opens his mouth, instead of a barbed tongue and adorable little fangs, gigantic tentacles unfurl, capable of strangling several enemies at once. In the center of those tentacles are a set of nested mouths, which lead to dimensional pockets for stomachs. Like TARDISes, Flerkens are way bigger on the inside and can eat entire humans if they wish.

As for at the other end, Flerkens lay eggs, 117 at a time. Thankfully, Captain Marvel didn't show fans that, most likely saving it for the sequel.

Despite the deadly nature of Goose's interiors, fans still fell in love with his exterior.

While Goose's tentacles taking out scores of Kree was worth the price of admission, the Flerken's real gift were those interdimensional tummies. His ability to swallow anything included the Tesseract, the first of the Infinity Stones introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

S.H.I.E.L.D. was first shown to have the Tesseract in its possession in the first Thor post-credit scene when Fury shows it to Dr. Selvig. How the object went from Howard Stark to S.H.I.E.L.D. had never been explained. Now fans have an idea of how. Stark had lent the item to the U.S. Government, and NASA and the USAF were doing a joint experiment with it in the mid-1980s with Dr. Lawson/Mar-Vell to make a light speed engine. After the test flight failed, the Tesseract went missing. When Danvers and Fury found Mar-Vell's lab, they found the Tesseract and got it back to Earth tucked away in Goose's tummy.

With great power comes great responsibility. Now fans know there's a small orange furball who is hiding great abilities, they're convinced Goose is the key to defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Will Goose return in Avengers: Endgame? For that, fans will have to wait and see. But it's pretty much a given the fan favorite will be back in Captain Marvel 2 when it arrives as part of Phase IV.