Dua Lipa might have one of the most famous voices in the music industry, but a surprising amount of people do not know that she's British. Just moments after earning her very first Grammy on Sunday, Feb. 10, the songstress talked about her big win on the red carpet, and viewers were not prepared when she opened her mouth. If you didn't know that the singer originates from across the pond, you will relate so hard to these tweets about Dua Lipa's accent at the 2019 Grammys.

On Sunday, Dua Lipa bagged a Grammy award for the first time for Best Dance Recording for "Electricity," her track with Silk City and Mark Ronson. Winning a Grammy at any point in your career is huge, let alone when you're just 23, and the songstress made the interview rounds during the red carpet to talk about her achievement. However, when she started talking, people were mesmerized by one small but pretty major detail: Her British accent, which hasn't always come through in her past hits like "One Kiss" and "New Rules."

When asked about her reaction to the honor on the red carpet, she told CBS, "Crazy, honestly. I keep trying to look after my makeup but it's watering on the side. I'm so emotional, and so excited, and so thankful. I really have no words to explain how I feel."

Needless to say, Twitter has some serious feelings about the reveal, because how long has Dua Lipa been British and seriously, how did we not know about this until now?

Lipa might be a household name now and I have probably sang along to "Scared To Be Lonely" a million times, but I'm embarrassed to admit that I somehow missed the British twang coming through her vocals. However, judging from Twitter's reaction, I'm not the only one.

According to her IMDb page, Lipa was born in London to Albanian parents. She lived into the UK until she moved to Kosovo with her family in 2008.

Dua Lipa is also up for Best New Artist at the award ceremony, which would be a major achievement if she manages to clinch that. She's up against Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith, however, so she's definitely got some stiff competition.

However, if she does win, I'm guessing we'll see another adorable celebration. The singer found out that she'd snagged the award for Best Dance Recording for "Electricity" while she was getting ready for the Grammys, and her reaction was absolutely priceless.

Lipa took to Instagram to share a video of her completely losing it with her team when she learned that they'd won, and her happy dance is everything.

She also took to Twitter to celebrate, writing:

I can’t believe i’m crying before the red carpettttt. My bloodshot eyes gonna match that carpet for sureeeeee.

If Lipa ends up taking home Best New Artist, I'm crossing my fingers that we'll be seeing even more celebratory dance-offs — and maybe even hearing more of that great British accent.