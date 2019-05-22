Now that Donald Trump Jr. has transitioned from a businessperson to a political hype man, he's decided to add something else to his resume: author. According to a new report, he landed a book deal with Center Street Books, an imprint of the Hachette Book Group, and is expected to dish about a bunch of politics-related information. Once the news hit the Internet, social media users offered up a series of title ideas related to the book — and they're as shady as you probably guessed. These tweets about Donald Trump Jr.'s book deal include some wild title suggestions that will make you cringe.

A source close to Trump Jr. told Politico in a May 22 report that the president's eldest son is penning a book “that will focus on politics, current events and the future of the MAGA movement." Interested? Political observers will be able to get the inside scoop once the book is published in late 2019, per reports. Elite Daily reached out to the Trump Organization for additional comment on the book, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While there are few details available about the book at this point, some Twitter users have already offered up suggestions for the title.

Author Rick Wilson appeared to kick off the suggestions, teasing that the book should be called "Unfortunate Son."

They only got shadier from there, with the suggestions ranging from things like "The Lyin' King" to "Of Mice and Mice."

Another person suggested "Crime and No Punishment."

"Malice in Blunderland?" LOL, where do you guys come up with this stuff?

Even Trump Jr.'s siblings joined in. Ivanka Trump tweeted that she, Eric, Lara, and Tiffany Trump, as well as Trump. Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, were "having some fun" with those tweets (although I'm not sure we're looking at the same Twitter).

Ouch. It appears that most people are making suggestions related to FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into potential collusion between Russia and members of the Trump 2016 campaign. The probe looked into Trump Jr.'s contacts with Russia, but ended in March without bringing charges against him. The report found no collusion, but did find that the Trump campaign had expected to benefit from Russian election meddling and expressly noted that the report did not clear the president of obstruction, which prompted ongoing criticism. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on the report, but did not hear back.

The Mueller probe also reportedly prevented Trump Jr. from getting a book published sooner. In June 2018, Fortune reported that several publishers had passed on Trump Jr.'s book defending his father, citing concerns that he would be charged in the probe. “There was basically no interest in a book that’s basically a defense of daddy book when you’re under federal investigation yourself," one publisher reportedly told Fox Business Network correspondent Charles Gasparino. The book was reportedly supposed to "cast a favorable light on his father, President Trump, and his approach to politics." The Trump Organization did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the report.

Looks like he's getting another shot now. So, who's buying?