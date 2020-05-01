Doja Cat just released a remix of her viral hit "Say So" featuring Nicki Minaj. Some fans think it's absolute fire, while others think the ladies should have left well enough alone. These tweets about Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj's "Say So" remix show some fans are loving the track and won't be getting over it anytime soon, while others aren't so sure about some of the lyrics. Since Doja Cat has previously revealed she's a big fan of Minaj, this collab was a long time coming.

"Say So" is featured on Doja Cat's second studio album, Hot Pink, which was released in November 2019. The song wasn't originally meant to be a single, but after it inspired a viral dance challenge on TikTok and climbed up the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Doja Cat gave it the music video treatment and proceeded to promote it on social media and through various television appearances, like the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After the song reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 (Doja Cat's first top five Hot 100 hit), the singer announced she would be releasing a "Say So" remix with Minaj. Fans were really excited to hear the collab because Doja Cat is a huge fan of hers.

But, when the remix was finally released, fans were unsure what to think about it. Apart from what some found to be an underwhelming beat, Minaj's lyrics send problematic messages about bisexuality and called other people out for plastic surgery.

Then there are just some people who want to know who Minaj called out for plastic surgery at the end of the song when she raps, "Why you talkin' 'bout who body fake? With all the fillers in your face, you just full of hate. That real ass ain't keep your n*gga home. Now you lookin' silly, that's word to silicone." Minaj already crossed Wendy Williams off the list.

But many fans did think the remix was fire.

Whether the remix was good, bad, or somewhere in between, the song was an instant hit, rising to No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes charts right under Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage" remix.