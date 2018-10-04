Chrsitine Blasey Ford has become a bit of hero for women across the world who admire her bravery in sharing her story through testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. As the Senate prepares to vote on whether to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, TIME has put Ford on the cover of its latest issue, and these tweets about Christine Blasey Ford on the TIME cover show how grateful people are to her.

In an open letter to Congress on Sept. 14, 2018, Ford came forward accusing Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her at a high school party back in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denies Ford's allegation, calling it "completely false." Elite Daily reached out to representatives of Kavanaugh for further comment but did not hear back. But on Sept. 27, Ford stood in open court and shared the story of the alleged assault. "I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified," Ford said during her testimony, and then explained that she and Kavanaugh were at the same party when he and a friend allegedly assaulted her. "I believed he was going to rape me," said Ford. The TIME cover honored Ford's bravery in coming forward by drawing her using the words of her testimony.

The beautiful cover carries a heartfelt sentiment about what Ford has been through, and that really struck a chord with people on Twitter. As soon as the cover was revealed, tweets began to pour in not just supporting Ford but thanking her for testifying.

Here is the full cover:

... and here are the tweets that were grateful not just to Ford but also to TIME.

Ford's was the only story the public heard in full, but there have been two other women who have come forward with allegations against Kavanaugh. Deborah Ramirez has accused him of exposing himself to her in college, and Julie Swetnick has accused him of drugging women allegedly for the purposes of sexually assaulting them. Kavanaugh has denied these other two claims as well, saying in a statement about Swetnick's allegation, "This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened." Kavanaugh had a similar reply in response to Ramirez's claim, saying it "did not happen." Representatives for Kavanaugh did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on either claim.

Following Ford's testimony on Sept. 27, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was ordered to carry out an investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh. On Oct. 4, by the time the TIME cover was revealed, both the White House and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had seen the FBI's report. The White House didn't seem to find any corroborative evidence against Kavanaugh. On Thursday, White House Spokesman Raj Shah sent out a tweet the investigation was very "comprehensive" and the White House is "fully confident" that the Senate will push Kavanaugh's nomination through. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for further comment on the report, but did not immediately hear back. Shah said in his tweet,

This is the last addition to the most comprehensive review of a Supreme Court nominee in history, which includes extensive hearings, multiple committee interviews, over 1,200 questions for the record and over a half million pages of documents. With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

So, you can see this TIME magazine cover came at the perfect moment, and no matter what happens next regarding Kavanaugh, Ford's bravery is not lost on many.