I guess the Fourth of July is supposed to be about the United States declaring independence from the British monarchy, but the national holiday has a whole new meaning this year for Marvel fans. Thanks to a standout joke from Avengers: Endgame a couple months back, fans are pledging their allegiance to Chris Evans' butt this year. These tweets about Captain America's butt take Fourth of July to a whole new level.

As we all know, Captain America has always stood for the best parts of the United States, but in Avengers: Endgame we learned that there is one particular part of his body that is extra patriotic. In the blockbuster movie, the Avengers travel back in time to 2012, the time of their first team-up movie The Avengers. Of course, Tony Stark has a lot of critiquing about the team's past selves, particularly honing in on how Steve Rogers' old costume did nothing for his butt. After Ant-Man defends Rogers' rump by respectfully calling it "America's ass," Rogers gets a closer look by defeating his former self in a fight and agrees, "That is America's ass."

The joke is one of the most memorable lines from the movie, and quickly went on to become a favorite Twitter joke. So it is no wonder that Twitter is honoring Captain America's patriotic booty with extra reverence on the Fourth of July. Plus, Captain America's birthday just so happens to be on July 4, 1918 within Marvel canon, so fans are also wishing Cap (and his butt) a happy birthday. Chris Evans' Avengers: Endgame co-star Mark Ruffalo even got in on the fun. Check out all the best tweets about Captain America's butt this Fourth of July:

While the country may be pretty divided right now, at least we can all come together on the Fourth of July to celebrate one thing!

Unfortunately, though, Avengers: Endgame was most likely the last time that fans will get a glimpse of America's ass. The epic superhero movie served as the culmination of the first 11 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also bid farewell to the two most central characters of the film franchise: Iron Man and Captain America. With both Chris Evans' and Robert Downey Jr.'s Marvel contracts being up with Endgame, fans went into the movie expecting a big send-off for the characters. Iron Man was given a hero's death, having sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos with the Infinity Stones, and Captain America was given the life he'd always dreamt of, having traveled back in time to live out his days with Peggy Carter.

But surprisingly, although Steve Rogers is now an old man within the MCU, the franchise does still have an active Captain America. At the end of Endgame, Rogers handed down his shield and title to Sam Wilson. Falcon taking on the mantle of Captain America will likely be explored in Disney+'s upcoming streaming series Falcon and Winter Soldier. So, I guess Anthony Mackie technically holds the title of "America's ass" now, but of course we all have the freedom to celebrate whatever ass we want today.