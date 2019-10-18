ARMY Twitter has officially broken the internet (again). On Oct. 12 and 13, the BTS ARMY took over Twitter with their many, many hashtags to celebrate Jimin's birthday, and now they're back for more, because BTS has released their "Make It Right" remix featuring Lauv. The new remix deserves every ounce of love and attention it's getting because the song slays. These tweets about BTS and Lauv's "Make It Right" remix perfectly capture my emotions right now.

Big Hit Entertainment announced the collaboration exactly one day before it dropped. At 5 a.m. EST on Oct. 17, the company tweeted that fans can expect the remix exactly 24 hours later on Oct. 18. The announcement came after the Korean news outlet OSEN reported that BTS will be releasing a "Make It Right" remix with Lauv on Oct. 18, and Big Hit responded with, "We are releasing our official content according to schedule. We cannot confirm any specifics,” according to Soompi. Thankfully, fans didn't have to wait long for a confirmation from Big Hit because they revealed the big news just hours later.

BTS and Lauv also hyped fans up for their collaboration by sending each other some cute tweets. First up was Lauv, who shared a Photoshopped picture of himself matching BTS' Love Yourself tour outfits. He tweeted, "did I finally #makeitright?"

BTS responded with, "You always #makeitright." So cute!

The "Make It Right" remix follows BTS previous collaborations this year with artists like Halsey, Lil Nas X, Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, Juice WRLD, and Becky G. BTS' original "Make It Right" track is also a collaboration with Ed Sheeran, as the "Perfect" singer co-wrote the song.

Now that the remix is out in full, the BTS ARMY can't stop gushing over it.

Here's how the BTS ARMY reacted to BTS and Lauv's "Make It Right" remix:

If you don't get what all the hype is about, I suggest you listen to the "Make It Right" remix for yourself below.

You'll notice the remix isn't that different than the original "Make It Right." It still has the same beat and most of the same lyrics. The only difference is the song now has Lauv in the first verse and chorus, and his lyrics are in English.

BTS and Lauv also dropped a really sweet music video for their remix, too. The BTS ARMY is feeling emotional over the video because it seems to be dedicated to them. The video shows BTS and their fans for the majority of the video, along with a really cute animation of a boy and girl.

You can watch the "Make It Right" remix music video below.

ibighit on YouTube

BTS' relationship with their fans is so special, and this dedicated video is just a small token of their gratitude. Once ARMYs are done reeling over this emotional tribute... it's time to start theorizing about the next, exciting collaboration.