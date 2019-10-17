Insert the Grand Theft Auto "Ah, sh*t here we go again" meme here because, once again, BTS just announced a surprise collaboration. Within the past few months, BTS has teamed up with Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, Juice WRLD, Lil Nas X, and Becky G. (I'm probably forgetting a few because these guys are collaborating with everyone right now.) Now BTS has announced they're working with Lauv, aka the mastermind behind hits like "I Like Me Better" and "i'm so tired... " Yeah, him. The collaboration is a remix of BTS' Map of The Soul: Persona track, "Make It Right." BTS and Lauv's tweets about a "Make It Right" remix has ARMYs freaking the F out because BTS basically gave fans a 24-hour notice before this collaboration drops. The song is coming on Oct. 18 — just one day after BTS and Lauv announced it.

Similar to J-Hope's collaboration with Becky G, "Chicken Noodle Soup," before the "Make It Right" collab was announced, it all started with a rumor.

According to Soompi, on Oct. 17, Korean news outlet OSEN reported that BTS will be releasing a "Make It Right" remix with Lauv on Oct. 18. Big Hit Entertainment then reportedly responded to the report by releasing a statement that read, “We are releasing our official content according to schedule. We cannot confirm any specifics.”

Then, Lauv went ahead and posted a picture of himself with BTS, along with the caption, "did I finally #makeitright?" (You'll also notice that Lauv Photoshopped himself to make it seem like he was matching with BTS in the picture. Hilarious.)

BTS then followed up with their own tweet. They subtweeted Lauv and added the caption, "You always #makeitright."

Shortly afterward, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed the collaboration. They said fans can expect the "Make It Right" remix featuring Lauv to drop on Oct. 18 and that it will drop at 5 a.m. EST.

As expected, the BTS ARMY couldn't help but share their excitement over the collab.

Y'all, I'm so hyped to hear this remix, but at the same time, I'm kind of overwhelmed. BTS is too good for this world. I mean, what other artist releases this much content for their fans? One member of the BTS ARMY describes being in this fandom perfectly: "I HAVENT EVEN FINISHED THE LAST RUN SEASON NOR WATCHED THE VLOGS OR VLIVES CAN I PLEASE BREATHE THE BTS AND LAUV COLLAB COMING TOO SOON."

I feel you! The BTS ARMY knows exactly how to put my feelings into words. Some fans even dubbed the BTS and Lauv collaboration "Boys With Lauv" and that's sooo genius. What a missed opportunity for BTS or Lauv's captions!

Honestly, everyone should have seen this collaboration coming. On April 27, Lauv tweeted BTS, "Lets make a song."

In May, Lauv also reportedly shared a clip on Instagram in which he revealed that BTS' "Make It Right" was his favorite song. He said, "'Make It Right' is like probably the best song that I've ever heard ever in life."

On June 2, Lauv also caught up with BTS at their Wembley Stadium concert in London. He shared pictures of their exchange and captioned them, "love u."

Clearly, BTS and Lauv have a lot of love for each other (get it?). I'm so stoked to hear this "Make It Right" remix. The original is already a masterpiece, so I can't even imagine how this remix will sound.

Until the song drops, how about joining me in streaming the original "Make It Right?"