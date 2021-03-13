Ahead of the 2021 Grammys, BTS performed for the MusiCares "Music with a Mission" fundraiser concert on Friday, March 12, alongside performers like Haim, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, and John Legend. During the concert, Jungkook decided to show off a particular talent. Fans went wild for Jungkook’s surprise during "Dynamite," because he hopped on the drum set for the song. ARMYs basically set the internet on fire with their enthusiasm, and these tweets about BTS’ Jungkook playing the drums really show how much his skills mean to fans.

The MusiCares concert is typically held in person as a benefit dinner, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the charity event was held virtually this year, with an attendance fee of $25. With such a reasonable price, ARMYs flooded the virtual concert to see BTS perform "Dynamite" and got a sweet surprise when Jungkook played the drums.

The performance didn’t start out with Jungkook on the drums. Instead, it began with him standing in a doorway singing before walking out into the auditorium. As each of the members joined in, Jungkook went to sit behind a drum set and remained drumming (while singing) through most of the song until he got up to sing the final chorus.

After the performance, ARMYs flooded Twitter with "drummer Jungkook" tweets, hailing him as a multi-talented musical genius.

And of course, fans are saying he's endlessly attractive:

Some ARMYs expressed their surprise with memes:

A ton of fans were also losing it over Jungkook's blue hair during the performance:

One fan is calling the moment life-changing:

Blue-haired Jungkook jamming on the drums at MusiCares while singing "Dynamite" is ~clearly~ going down in history as one of the most iconic BTS moments.

To see if BTS wins the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite," you'll need to tune in to CBS to watch the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.