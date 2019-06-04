Attention, BTS ARMY! Jin just blessed you all with his first solo track in a heck of a long time — and this time, it's an original track written by him. Oh, wait. You already know that? Of course you do. Y'all are more on top of BTS news than I am with Beyoncé news, and that's saying a lot. For all of you who aren't as tuned in to BTS news, the tweets about BTS' Jin's new solo song "Tonight" shows that the BTS ARMY is freaking the F out over the new track.

The song was released as part of BTS FESTA — a two-week digital event comprised of exclusive new BTS content for fans to enjoy. Jin's solo venture is part of that exclusive content, and get this: the song is all about Jin's love for his pets.

Jin tweeted about the inspiration behind "Tonight" on Twitter on the day of the song's release, Tuesday, June 4.

"Hello, this is Jin," he wrote in a tweet announcement on June 4. "I wrote this song while thinking of my pet. It's my first original song, but I hope you enjoy it. Next time, I'll work hard on my music again and let you listen. Thank you ARMY."

You can check the full song out here.

Fans are sobbing over the song's meaning, and are expressing their pride in Jin for his latest solo release.

The song is written and performed in Korean, but luckily for English-speaking fans, fan account @JK_Glitters provided a translation.

In the song, which Jin wrote himself, the BTS crooner sings,

Once this night passes / I am afraid that I won't see you anymore / That transparent glare / That touch that I am so used to / A face that smiled as you looked at me / That now...now... won't I ever see you again?

You exist in my every day / And I am there in your every day / Once the moon sets / And the sun rises / Will you, who's been with me be gone?

The chorus gets emotional.

When I close my eyes / It feels like the times we've been together will surface / When I close my eyes / It feels like I will remember only the happy memories

When I close my eyes / When I close my eyes...

When I close my eyes / It feels like the times we've been together will surface / It feels like I will remember only the happy memories

And the song closes out with a repeat of these emotional lines.

Once this night passes / I am afraid that I won't see you anymore / Once this night passes / I am afraid that I will be left all alone

Jin! Why'd you have to do us like that?! Catch me serenading my dog with this every damn day from here on out.