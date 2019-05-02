Less than a month after becoming the first K-pop group to perform on Saturday Night Live, BTS returned to another stage on May 1 for a televised performance at the Billboard Music Awards alongside their "Boy With Luv" collaborator Halsey. The song had already captured the heart of music lovers around the globe, but these tweets about BTS and Halsey's BBMAs performance break down just how much of an emotional journey this moment was.

In case you've been living under a rock, "Boy With Luv," which features Halsey, debuted on BTS' latest album Map of the Soul: Persona. The song shot up to an eighth-place spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making "Boy With Luv" the highest-charting single by a K-pop group ever. BTS's "Make It Right" also reached the Hot 100 chart, granting BTS the distinction of becoming the first K-pop group to have two charting singles at the same time. Long story short, "Boy With Luv" has casually become the stuff of legends when it comes to an English-speaking audience embracing K-pop, and the BBMAs performance of the song perfectly captured that.

Although she also appeared on her own at the BBMAs to perform her single "Without Me," Halsey was slated to join BTS members Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, V, and RM onstage for "Boy With Luv." BTS fans, lovingly known as the ARMY, had already welcomed her into the fandom via encouraging tweets, and the singer previously opened up about the band helping her feel comfortable with the music video's choreography. Ahead of the BBMAs on May 1, Halsey even gifted the band with matching friendship bracelets. At this rate, this adorable friendship deserves its own reality show.

Given this online love fest, the BBMAs performance was shaping up to be a sweet reunion for BTS and Halsey, who even met for the first time at the 2017 ceremony. Even before the May 1 broadcast, fans were sharing their hopes for the "Boy With Luv" duet on Twitter.

Of course, given BTS' worldwide popularity, the band was due to perform late in the BBMAs' three-hour broadcast. Legends don't exactly begin shows with their biggest hits, right? Fans had to wait quite some time for the seven men to take the stage with Halsey, but during the wait, they picked up BBMAs for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.

Rest assured, Halsey and the band finally took the stage, and the wait was worth it. Initially recreating the music video's movie theater facade, BTS danced and sung in front of the scenery before Halsey joined them to deliver her portion of the song. She left the boys behind when the set revolved, giving them more time to shine as a group. As the song neared its end, a lit-up "Love" sign appeared, and the group posed in front of it, delighting the BBMAs audience.

No surprise, but viewers raved about the performance on Twitter.

Congrats, BTS and Halsey! Here's to playing "Boy With Luv" on a loop until our headphones break.