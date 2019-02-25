These Tweets About 'Bohemian Rhapsody's Oscar Wins Will Have You Harmonizing "Galileo"

When Bohemian Rhapsody landed in theaters last November, it did so with low expectations. The film had a long road from development to screen, with rumors the still-living members of Queen wanted to make it as much about them as the late Freddie Mercury. Then there was the director, Bryan Singer, who was fired partway through production after not showing up to work for days on end. And yet, the movie not only shattered box office records, but has won a surprising amount of hardware during awards season. So it wasn't a shock that these tweets about Bohemian Rhapsody's Oscar wins had fans singing on Twitter.

If nothing else, Bohemian Rhapsody has capitalized on gaining support as the prospects of A Star Is Born shrank. Starting with the Golden Globes, where it surprised everyone in taking home Best Picture — Drama, along with Best Actor for Rami Malek, the film has earned multiple BAFTAs, a Best Actor win from the Screen Actors Guild, and a Satellite Award.

The movie walked into the Academy Awards with five nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, the latter of which at this point it is considered a virtual lock to take home. (The former is a little more embarrassing, as it should list Bryan Singer, but does not, due to the director's firing.) It also was nominated for Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Film Editing.

So which awards did Bohemian Rhapsody take home?

Bohemian Rhapsody started early with the good vibes when Queen opened the show with Adam Lambert. The group, which has been touring together since 2010, rocked the house with the classic "We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions." The movie also won its first award right out of the gate, taking home Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing, back to back. Then it took home Best Film Editing as well.

These may seem like small potato categories to be celebrating. (Most people don't even know what the difference between Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing is.) However, when a film is poised to sweep at the Oscars, the votes trickle down into these smaller awards, so taking home wins in all three meant Bohemian Rhapsody was in an excellent position to win in the final categories of the night.

When it came to the Best Actor category, Rami Malek walked in heavily favored. He'd already taken home the award in this category at the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Satellite Awards. Most critics and oddsmakers had him as the frontrunner and it seemed nearly impossible for him to fall at the final hurdle. And he didn't disappoint. Despite being up against such formidable names such as Christian Bale for Vice, Viggo Mortensen for Green Book, Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate, and Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Malek officially took home the Oscar for a performance that far outshone the movie it was in.

As for Best Picture, the lack of a Best Director nomination to bolster the film meant it was a little bit of a long shot for the win. It didn't manage to win, losing out to Green Book, but still, four out of five wins isn't bad at all.