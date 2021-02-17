The viral campaign for Beyoncé's latest collaboration with Adidas is taking Twitter by storm, but not because of the clothes or shoes. This time, tweets about Blue Ivy modeling Icy Park, the latest Ivy Park collection, made headlines. The nine-year-old daughter of Queen Bey danced and posed her way through a photoshoot of endless looks, proving once again that she is one of the coolest child celebrities out there. Oh, and the behind-the-scenes tea from the shoot will make your entire day.

The full chilly weather-inspired collection doesn't drop until Feb. 19 on adidas.com, but the promo pictures for Icy Park look incredible. From designer masks to puffer jackets, Bey and Blue rocked the pieces. Fans are already buzzing online about how to snag an outfit for their personal wardrobe, but more than that, they' can't stop talking about how great Blue Ivy did in the photoshoot.

Take a scroll through some of the best tweets about Blue Ivy's absolutely fire performance in the Icy Park campaign below.

The BeyHive Was So Hype

It's been awhile since fans got a glimpse at Blue and her mother doing a photoshoot together, but her debut in full Ivy Park attire was the ultimate way to make a comeback.

The Behind-The-Scenes Story From Tina Knowles Is Adorable

Tina Knowles-Lawson posted a comment on Instagram about how Blue got involved in the Ivy Park shoot. Apparently, she wasn't originally slated to appear in it; instead, Blue cast herself in the campaign and showed Bey her best modeling poses.

Everyone Wishes They Were This Cool At Nine Years Old

Seriously, Blue's resumé is longer than most college students', and she's only nine. She's an icon who's truly ahead of her time.

Some Fans Think She's Coming For Queen B's Throne

There was also no shortage of fans joking about how Blue "upstaged" Beyoncé in the campaign, but let's be real, they both stole the show.

And Everyone Is Scrambling To Buy The Collection

Good luck to all Hive members trying to purchase items from the collection, including Blue's chic face mask. The collection will fly off the shelves, so prepare for Feb. 19 accordingly.