Queen Bey's Homecoming documentary finally dropped on Netflix on April 17, and not even a full day following its release, fans have already decided that the second coming of Beyoncé is here... and her name is Blue Ivy Carter. The tweets about Blue Ivy in Homecoming fawn over Blue Ivy's singing and dancing in the doc. And the best part about it? Blue's singing clip is also on the Homecoming album.

Watching the documentary, it's easy to see why people are so convinced this little diva is going to grow up to be as talented as her mother. There's a moment in Homecoming during which Blue Ivy sings "Lift Every Voice And Sing" for her mom and the group of people with them, and let me tell you... this child has perfect pitch. Not a note was flat. Not a beat was off. This kid has music in her blood. And Beyoncé put the audio of this moment on the Homecoming soundtrack, making this the fourth time Blue Ivy has been featured on one of her parents' albums.

Blue Ivy's first feature on her parents' music was in the song "Blue Ivy" on the Beyoncé album. It was just a bunch of toddler babbling, but it was adorable nonetheless. The next feature she had was on Lemonade, when Blue is heard saying "Good job, Bey," at the end of "Daddy Lessons." The third feature was on JAY-Z's 4:44, where she was heard rapping an entire freestyle.

And now, she's featured on the Homecoming album singing her little heart out in a rendition of "Lift Every Voice And Sing."

Blue Ivy Carter is a star. Just ask Twitter.

If you haven't watched the documentary yet (do you even stan?), allow me to illuminate.

During Homecoming rehearsals, Bey takes a break to hang out with Blue. During this break, Blue decides she wants to perform for everyone, as the child of Beyoncé does. She sings "Lift Every Voice And Sing" while Beyoncé whispers the lyrics to her. It's truly a sweet as hell moment. Blue is also seen doing some of the Homecoming choreo throughout the film, so this truly is a wondrous thing for the BeyHive.

Fans get to see a lot of Rumi and Sir Carter content as well! In the film, Beyoncé reveals that her pregnancy (which she announced in 2017) was a complete surprise to her and JAY-Z. The fact that it was twins was an even bigger surprise, according to the queen herself. She also revealed in the film that during labor, one of the babies' hearts paused multiple times in the womb, requiring her to undergo an emergency C-section. Beyoncé also divulged that she developed preeclampsia.

"I had an extremely difficult pregnancy," she says in Homecoming. "I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia, and, in the womb, one of my babies' heartbeat paused a few times, so I had to get an emergency C-section."

Oof! The queen went through it! But she says in the film that the experience ended up contributing to the end result of Beychella, as she had to learn to focus on her health and family as much as she had to focus on developing the show. Does her commitment to her craft know no bounds?!