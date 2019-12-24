It's no secret Justin Bieber has one of the most devoted fandoms out there. After all, even though it's been more than four years since Bieber released his last album, Purpose, Beliebers are more loyal to the "What Do You Mean?" singer than ever before. The proof is in these tweets about #Bieber2020, which show just how stoked everyone is that Bieber is officially back. After teasing the release of new music over the past few days, Bieber finally posted a video titled #Bieber2020 on YouTube, announcing a new single called "Yummy," a new album, a new tour, and a new docu-series. Can you beLIEB it?!

In the video, Bieber says: "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me." His words reveal an introspective shade of Bieber and his announcement gives his fans something major to look forward to in the new year.

News of #Bieber2020 is a pretty big deal, especially when you consider how often Bieber has talked about retiring or taking a hiatus, even going so far as to say his career was coming to an end in a 2013 tweet, stating: "My beloved beliebers I'm officially retiring". Clearly that retirement didn't stick, but it looked like Bieber could have been headed back in that direction again during his four-year hiatus. Though in his Instagram post, Bieber provides no explanation for his hiatus, he does make sure to mention: "Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP."

Beliebers are rejoicing everywhere, because it looks like that hiatus is officially over and that "kick ass" album is almost here. These #Bieber2020 tweets prove it:

Between snippets from his new single "Yummy", Bieber continues: "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life. I'm excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I'm just excited to share mine. It's music that I love the most out of anything I've done."

Not only is this new album putting an end to Bieber's longstanding hiatus, but it sounds like it could very well be the best music Bieber has ever released. If you're a belieber, Christmas has definitely come early this year.