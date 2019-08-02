Ariana Grande isn't slowing down her music train. The "Thank U, Next" singer revealed on her Instagram that she had a new single, "Boyfriend," dropping on Aug. 2. Well, Ari stans, it's Aug. 2. "Boyfriend" is here, and the tweets about Ariana Grande's "Boyfriend" show just how much her fandom is gagging over this new single. Could this also mean she has a new album coming out later in 2019? Where there's a single, there's usually an album, but perhaps "Boyfriend" is from the upcoming Charlie's Angels soundtrack, which Grande curated. Either way, Ari stans aren't saying "Thank U, Next" to "Boyfriend."

The song dropped on Friday, Aug. 2, along with its music video. The teaser videos posted to Grande's socials promised a decadent video with lavish sets and fashion, and the entire video delivers even more of those lewks. The lewks, by the way, are courtesy of Grande's Givenchy partnership. In the video, Grande is seen flirting with guys, while singing about how she doesn't want the guy she's interested in seeing anyone else and vice versa.

She hinted at the song's lyrics in her Instagram posts leading up to the song's release on Aug. 2.

"But u don’t want me to see nobody else ... n i don’t want u to see nobody," one of her Instagram captions read.

And now, we can finally get a full taste of the lyrics. You can check out "Boyfriend" in full here.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Ari Twitter is freaking out over how epic the video is.

They all agree the song is a certified bop.

They keep pointing out how relatable the song's themes are, from being jealous of anyone your crush flirts with, to third-wheeling like Scootie.

I'm hoping this song is part of a new Grande album, but it's entirely possible that it's from the Charlie's Angels album that she curated. (One of those songs, by the way, features Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey.) I feel like if this were part of Charlie's Angels, though, she would have noted that in all her promo. So here I am, officially theorizing that Grande is about to drop her third album in one year.

She said in an interview with Billboard in 2018 that if she wants to release a third album while she's on the Sweetener/Thank U, Next Tour, she's damn well going to.

“My dream has always been to be — obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does," she told Billboard. "I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren’t."

She continued,

We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this sh*t. It’s just like, ‘Bruh, I just want to f*cking talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do. Why do they get to make records like that and I don’t?’ So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.

She went even further, saying,

To drop a record on a Saturday night because you feel like it, and because your heart’s going to explode if you don’t — to take back your narrative… I don’t want to do what people tell me to do, I don’t want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on. If I want to tour two albums at once, I’m going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I’m on tour [in 2019], I’ll do that too!

Let's go through the list of things Ari made here and what of that list she has already done:

1. She wants to drop records whenever she wants to, i.e. like she did with "Thank U, Next," "Monopoly," and "Boyfriend." Check.

2. She wants to tour two albums at once. She's currently doing so with the Sweetener/Thank U, Next Tour. Check.

3. She wants to drop a third album while touring those other two albums. It really seems like that's about to be a check, too.

Eep!