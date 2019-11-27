At this point in 2019, very few of Trump's remarks can surprise the public. Well, buckle up everyone, because Donald Trump claimed some people want to rename Thanksgiving, and the subsequent tweets about a "War on Thanksgiving" started this year's holiday roast early. Happy holidays, I guess?

On Tuesday, Nov. 26 President Donald Trump held a "homecoming rally" in Sunrise, Florida as a part of his 2020 presidential reelection campaign. While addressing the crowd, Trump brought up Thanksgiving, and floated an interesting theory concerning the holiday. Trump claimed people want to apparently change the name Thanksgiving and don't want to use the term anymore. "You know, some people want to change the name Thanksgiving," Trump said at the rally. "They don't want to use the term 'Thanksgiving'."

Trump continued to discuss his theory by reassuring supporters that the name Thanksgiving would not be changed. "People have different ideas why it shouldn't be called Thanksgiving," Trump said. "But everybody in this room, I know, loves the name Thanksgiving, and we're not changing it." Elite Daily reached out to the White House for clarification on Trump's remarks and who he was referring to, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Trump's Thanksgiving comments mirror previous comments he's made at past 2016 presidential election rallies concerning a "war on Christmas." During a victory speech in 2017, Trump claimed that Americans "can say 'Merry Christmas' again." The similarities led many people to ask if Trump was really talking about some kind of war on Thanksgiving?

While Thanksgiving is a popular holiday among people in the United States, of course not everyone celebrates it. For some Native American or indigenous communities, Thanksgiving can be a day of mourning, and it's true that for other communities the holiday can have a complicated legacy. However, as of 2019 there's been no large-scale, public push to rename or stop celebrating Thanksgiving.

Trump's remarks on Thanksgiving might have been the biggest head-scratcher of the event, but that wasn't all the president discussed. During the rally, Trump told supporters that he believed he would win the 2020 presidential election and remain in power. He said,

Less than one year from now, I will join voters across the Sunshine State — my home — as we head to the polls and together we will win back the House, we will hold the Senate and we will keep that beautiful, beautiful White House.

Trump's "homecoming rally" lasted about 90 minutes, and after it was finished the president headed to his Palm Beach, Florida resort Mar-a-Lago to kick off his Thanksgiving celebration.