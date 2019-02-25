These Tweets About 'A Star Is Born's Oscar Snubs Will Make You Fall Off The Deep End

When A Star Is Born arrived last fall, it was proclaimed a shoo-in come Oscar night. Bradley Cooper was hailed not only for his performance as Jackson Maine but also for his directing skills. Critics treated Lady Gaga like a discovery. However, since then, the film has faltered. It was all but ignored at the Golden Globes, failed to garner much at any of the Guilds, and when it came time for Oscar nominations, Cooper didn't even get a Best Director nod. So it wasn't a surprise tonight, on Feb. 24, Oscar Sunday, when A Star Is Born Oscar was snubbed much to the distress of fans at home.

Although A Star Is Born's shine has faded some as the Oscars grew nigh, the movie still managed to land eight nominations. Six of these were in what's considered the "Major" categories. Despite not landing Best Director, the film was up for Best Picture. It also landed nods for Best Actress for Gaga and Best Actor for Cooper, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliot as Jackson' older brother. Cooper also got a nod for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Gaga got one for Best Original Song.

The last nods were for Best Sound Mixing and Best Cinematography, the latter of which got more attention this year after the Academy tried to put it during the commercial break, only to roll that change back when members complained.

So how many awards did A Star Is Born win?

A Star is Born dropped their first nominations early, losing best Cinematography to Roma and then Best Sound Mixing to Bohemian Rhapsody. While these were smaller categories when a film is set to sweep it tends to be reflected in the early going. Losing both like this was a sign the A Star Is Born bubble had burst.

When it came time for their first big award, Best Supporting Actor, Sam Elliot was overlooked, but he lost to Mahershala Ali in Green Book, which wasn't a big surprise. Ali had been taking home the award in the Best Supporting Actor category almost all season and was assumed the frontrunner going into this evening. Same went for Bradley Cooper for Best Actor; he lost to Rami Malek for his performance as Freddie Mercury, the frontrunner who had won in this category all season.

The film and Bradley Cooper also lost Best Adapted Screenplay to Spike Lee and BlacKkKlansman, but once again, no one could hate on this outcome. (Lee deserved an Oscar win.)

The good news was Lady Gaga did land the win for Best Original Song, which was the one award she was expected to take home. This win means Gaga now has an Oscar, several Grammys, and a Golden Globe. She only needs an Emmy and a Tony for the EGOT. Unfortunately, Gaga lost in the Best Actress category, but not to the expected person. Everyone went in assuming she would lose to Glenn Close, much as she had at the Golden Globes. Instead, in an upset, the category went to Olivia Colman for The Favourite.

And when it came to Best Picture, sadly, A Star is Born was snubbed there, too. Instead, Green Book took home the award. One win out of eight is something, but it's nothing anyone hoped for.